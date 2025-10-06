POCO is back to redefine smartphone experiences in Nigeria with the simultaneous launch of POCO M7 and POCO C85 — two devices that combine massive battery life, stunning displays, and powerful performance for every type of user. Whether you’re a heavy phone user, a content creator, or someone who simply wants a stylish, reliable device, POCO has got you covered.

Discover what makes POCO M7 and C85 stand out.

Massive Battery — Power That Lasts

Both POCO M7 and POCO C85 are designed to keep you going all day and beyond. POCO M7 comes with a massive 7000mAh battery, while POCO C85 packs a strong 6000mAh battery, giving you the freedom to use your phone without constantly worrying about running out of power.

When it’s time to recharge, the 33W fast charging on both devices gets you back to full power quickly. On the M7, you also get 18W reverse charging, letting you charge other devices on the go. Say goodbye to “power anxiety” and hello to uninterrupted productivity, entertainment, and

social connection.

Immersive 6.9-inch Display — Bigger, Brighter, Better

POCO understands the importance of an expansive screen for modern smartphone users. Both M7 and C85 feature 6.9-inch displays, perfect for binge-watching movies, streaming videos, or enjoying mobile games. The M7’s 144Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate ensures smooth visuals,

making every swipe, scroll, and game session fluid and responsive. Vibrant colors, crisp details, and immersive viewing bring your content to life like never before.

Sleek and Comfortable Design

Despite packing such large batteries, POCO M7 and C85 are crafted for comfort and style. The M7’s quad-curved design makes it easy to hold for long periods, while both devices offer refined finishes that feel premium in the hand. Whether you prefer classic black, calm silver and blue for M7, or bold colors like purple and green for C85, there’s a device that matches your personality.

Capture Every Moment with a 50MP AI Dual Camera

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP AI dual camera on both devices. From bright daylight to low-light environments, the camera intelligently optimizes your shots, delivering sharp, vibrant, and detailed photos every time. Whether it’s selfies, social media content, or capturing

memorable moments, POCO ensures your pictures look professional without extra effort.

Performance That Keeps Up With You

POCO M7 is powered by the Snapdragon 685, offering smooth performance across apps, multitasking, and gaming. With support for up to 16GB RAM via memory extension, heavy users will enjoy lag-free operation. POCO C85 comes with a powerful octa-core processor, providing solid performance for everyday tasks and moderate gaming. Both devices balance speed and efficiency, ensuring a responsive experience no matter how you use your phone.

Storage and Variants for Every Need

POCO M7 is available in:

 6GB RAM + 128GB storage — ₦183,900

 8GB RAM + 256GB storage — ₦210,900

POCO C85 is available in:

 6GB RAM + 128GB storage — ₦143,900

 8GB RAM + 256GB storage — ₦171,900

Why POCO M7 & C85 Are Your Next Must-Have

These aren’t just phones — they’re your everyday powerhouses. POCO M7 is perfect for gamers and heavy users who need all-day battery and buttery-smooth performance. POCO C85 is a stylish, reliable, and wallet-friendly option for students, professionals, and anyone who wants a phone that just works. Both devices are ideal for content creators, video lovers, and multitaskers, helping you stay productive, entertained, and connected — all in one sleek package.

Where to Grab Yours

POCO M7 and C85 are ready for you at all authorized POCO and Xiaomi stores across Nigeria, including Finet, Raya, 3C Hub, Slot, and more. Prefer shopping online? Head to Jumia.com and get your favorite POCO device in just a few clicks.

Follow POCO Nigeria on n Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and X to catch the latest updates, promotions, and surprises. Power, performance, and style are just a tap away — grab your POCO

M7 or C85 today and let your phone keep up with your lifestyle!