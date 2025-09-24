Introducing Rémy Martin VS Supérieur, a bold, expressive and modern new cognac from the House of Rémy Martin. Debuting in South Africa and Nigeriain September 2025, this rich and aromatic, very Special Supérieur cognac is a level-up from a regular VS: made from grapes of the exclusive Petite Champagne cru located at the very heart of the Cognac region, with extended ageing of three years (versus two years for a traditional VS as

regulated by the Cognac Controlled Appellation of Origin) in French oak casks.

This is the renaissance of a historic Rémy Martin label. Baptiste Loiseau, Cellar Master of the House of Rémy Martin, revisited the historical blend crafted by his predecessors and re-imagined it for today’s modern palate. Specifically designed for those who embrace a bold, vibrant and social lifestyle, from house parties to nightclubs, Rémy Martin VS Supérieur is the perfect choice. Highly versatile, it can be enjoyed neat, on ice or in a long cocktail with pineapple, sparkling fruit juice, lemonade or tonic.

“Rémy Martin VS Supérieur represents a bold step forward, honouring our rich heritage while embracing the vibrant lifestyle of South Africa and Nigeria. We’re confident this exceptional cognac, crafted from the heart of Petite Champagne, will resonate with a new generation of cognac lovers across the region,” says Svetlana Naumova, Managing Director, Africa, Middle East, India, and CIS.

“A truly distinctive cognac for a new time and place. Bringing both immediacy and a long, memorable finish, Rémy Martin VS Supérieur encapsulates the signature freshness of Petite Champagne and vibrancy of the House, ready for a new generation of cognac lovers in

Africa. It has been an honour to boldly reinterpret the legacy of my predecessors for the creation of this new release,” says Baptiste Loiseau, Cellar Master of the House of Rémy

Martin

The grapes for Rémy Martin VS Supérieur are grown in the prized terroir of Petite Champagne in the heart of the Cognac region. Here there is limited space dedicated to vine cultivation, but this exclusive area benefits from exceptional natural growing conditions. The chalky soils and optimum climate of Petite Champagne give eaux-de-vie of exceptional quality, aroma, flavour and texture.

Full distillation on the lees, which is a specialty of the House of Rémy Martin, gives Rémy Martin VS Supérieur a unique aromatic expression, with a silkier texture and longer finish.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world’s most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for more than three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, Rémy Martin today produces Cognacs Fine Champagne, including Rémy Martin XO, Rémy Martin Tercet, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal Rémy Martin Club and Rémy Martin V.S.O.P For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com.

ABOUT RÉMYMARTIN VS SUPÉRIEUR

Crafted in the heart of the Cognac region, this Very Special blend carries the name, Supérieur, to reflect its unique quality. Rémy Martin VS Supérieuris the renaissance of an original blendcreated in 2014 with a new liquid for a new time and place.Composed of grapes sourced exclusively from Petite Champagne and aged for a minimum of three years in French oak casks, Rémy Martin VS Supérieuris a historic expression of the House of Rémy Martin, speaking of a sense of place and French savoir-faire. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY