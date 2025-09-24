Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has attributed the growing number of out-of-school children and the rising tide of social vices in Northern Nigeria to parental neglect and the failure of families to uphold core household responsibilities.

The governor made this known Tuesday during an interactive session with the leadership of the Council of Ulamas and executives of the Zakkat and Waqf Board, held at the Council’s Secretariat in Katsina.

Governor Radda emphasised that a strong and effective legal framework is crucial to building stable marriages, defining parental responsibilities, and fostering family stability.

He urged the Ulamas to embark on wider consultations by engaging Islamic clerics across the state to provide inputs for the proposed family law reforms.

Mr Radda further advised parents to remain vigilant by carefully investigating the character and background of prospective suitors before marrying off their daughters.

In his speech at the meeting, the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahya Daura, assured that the Assembly is ready to enact laws that would secure lasting peace and strengthen family life in the state.

He noted that institutions such as the Zakkat and Waqf Board and the Hisbah Board are already addressing some of the state’s moral and social challenges.

The Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Ishaq Shehu Dabai, highlighted the need for thorough investigation in resolving family conflicts, especially those that often lead to divorce. He stressed that preventive measures and fair dispute resolution are vital to protecting family life.

The Executive Chairman of the Zakkat and Waqf Board, Dr Ahmed Abdullahi Filin Samji, called for a new law mandating genotype and HIV tests before marriage.

He also recommended that the reforms should encourage exclusive breastfeeding to reduce malnutrition and other child health challenges.

Other participants among Ulamas—including Alkali Muhammad Yusuf, Mallam Musa Abubakar Kankia, Aliyu Harazumi Danja, and Mallam Aminu Abdullahi Yammawa—spoke on the harmful effects of family separation on children and society.

They advised the Council of Ulamas to reach out to respected scholars across Nigeria for further guidance on the proposed reforms.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to strengthen family structures, enhance parental responsibility, and tackle the root causes of social vices and the out-of-school children crisis in Katsina State.