Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has unveiled his administration’s plan for the recruitment of students into the newly established special schools across the state, reaffirming his resolve to ensure educational opportunities for all children regardless of background. The schools shall prioritise merit based admission and gifted students from poor backgrounds.

Speaking at Government House Katsina during a strategic meeting with education officials including Katsina State commissioners, local government chairmen, sub-committee chairmen, permanent secretaries, local government education secretaries community development officers, and learning officers from 361 Wards Governor Radda explained the details of the admission process for the three new special schools located in Radda (Katsina Zone), Jikamshi (Funtua Zone), and Dumurkul (Daura Zone).

The governor recalled his campaign promise to sponsor the best students to study abroad, which has already been fulfilled. “By the grace of God, we sent students to Egypt to study MBBS and to China to study Artificial Intelligence and Biotechnology. They were selected strictly by merit, and the Katsina State Government fully paid for their tuition, accommodation, feeding, and all expenses,” he stated.

He said the next phase of his education reform is the establishment of three special primary schools. “In our villages, there are children with talent and determination but no means to pay school fees or even buy uniforms.

Meanwhile, the children of the rich go to private schools and receive quality education. We want to bridge this gap so that the poor man’s child will also study like the rich man’s child, and in 10 to 20 years return to develop Katsina State,” he declared.

Governor Radda stressed that admissions will be strictly based on merit and fairness. Each of the 361 wards in Katsina State will nominate six students — two from Primary 6 into JSS1, two from JSS1 into JSS2, and two from JSS2 into JSS3 — making a total of 2,172 students. These students will sit for entrance examinations, after which 996 will be admitted, ensuring every ward is represented.

“All admitted students will enjoy full sponsorship,” the Governor said. “They will be provided with uniforms, computers, internet access, qualified teachers, 24-hour electricity, accommodation, and every facility necessary for quality learning.”

He emphasised that children from poor families will benefit the most. “Anyone who can afford private schools should take their children there. In these schools, I want the brightest from the poor to be given this opportunity so that tomorrow society will benefit from them,” he insisted.

The governor revealed that the special school in Radda will be completed this month, while those in Dumurkul and Jikamshi will be ready by year’s end. For now, all 996 Pupils and students will begin their studies at Radda before being transferred to their designated schools once construction is completed. He also confirmed that admissions will be conducted annually.

“In this process, I see the future of Katsina, not just today,” Governor Radda affirmed. “These schools will provide quality education and produce role models who will transform our state.”

Entrance examinations will be conducted in the following centres: Katsina College Katsina, Government Girls Secondary School Funtua, Government Day Secondary School Daura, Government Pilot Secondary School Dutsinma, Government Unity Secondary School Malumfashi, Government Day Secondary School Kankia, and Government Day Secondary School Mani. Heads of local governments have been directed to ensure students are brought for the exams.

Concluding his remarks, Governor Radda appealed to education officers and community leaders to ensure fairness. “If you betray the poor and give slots to those who do not deserve them, God will not forgive. But if you serve with honesty, God will entrust you with more,” he cautioned.

“We pray that God will guide us, and we hope that you, as leaders, will do justice and serve the people well,” he added.

Those in attendance included: Commissioners for Basic Education Zainab Musa Musawa, Commissioner for Local Government, Bishir Tanimu’, Katsina State, Chairman of ALGON, RaboTambaya,, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor Abdullah Aliyu Turaji, CDP Katsina Coordinator Dr Kamaladeen, Chairman SUBEB Sani Magaji, among other top government officials.