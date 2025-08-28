In an effort to strengthen the operations of the government for improved service delivery to the people, Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of new senior special assistants, board members and heads of agencies and parastatals of government.

Announcing the development, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada said the appointments take immediate effect.

A statement by Suleman Ahmad Tudu, Senior Special Assistant (Media), Office of the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, disclosed that Aliyu Adamu Tsafe was appointed Board Chairperson, Zamfara State Media Corporation.

The Board members appointed alongside the Chairperson includes Rufai Muhammad Anka (Western Zone), Hassana Muhammad Bukkuyum (Western Zone), Muhammad Tanko Khalil (Central Zone), Yahaya Buhari Bubgudu (Central Zone), Adamu Sani Katuru (Northern Zone) and Idris Baba Shinkafi (Northern Zone).

Other members are Commissioners of Information, Justice, Finance, Local Government Affairs, Commerce, Religious Affairs and the Chairperson, Internal Revenue Service. The Managing Director of the Media Cooperation will serve as the secretary of the Board.

Governor Dauda Lawal has also appointed three Senior Special Assistants on Political Matters for each of the three senatorial zones in the state. This is to improve representation and enhance political engagements across the state.

The new Senior Special Assistants (Political) are Nura Abdullahi Tsafe (Central Zone), Aminu Salmanu Shinkafi (Northern Zone) and Nasiru Rabiu (Western Zone). The Governor equally approved the appointment of Aisha Jamilu Dinawa into his media team as a Special Assistant.

Similarly, Governor Lawal has appointed two new Executive Secretaries (ES). Salisu Isah was appointed ES, Zamfara State Poverty Alleviation Agency while Hassan Muhammad is the new ES, Zamfara Sports Council.

Furthermore, Balkisu Sani Makaranta was appointed as the Secretary, Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board.

The governor also approved the redeployment of Amina Mustapha Ismail from Zamfara State Censorship Board to Zamfara Investment and Property Development Company as Managing Director. She is to handover the affairs of the Board to the most Senior Director before reporting at her new place of assignment.

While congratulating the appointees, Governor Lawal urged them to serve with utmost dedication and integrity, in line with the rescue agenda of his administration.