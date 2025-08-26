Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, said the acquisition of a substantial consignment of farming machinery is being assembled by youths in the state who are trained on assembling tractors and other farming machinery from the Republic of China.

Governor Namadi while supervising the assembling plant at the Aminu Kano Triangle on Tuesday, said the initiative is a key component of his administration’s broader strategy to modernise agriculture and enhance food security in the state

Mr Namadi said the delivery, which includes a wide range of equipment such as 300 tractors, 300 Disc ploughs, 300 Disc harrows, 300 Disc ridgers and 300 tipping trailers will attract more youth to agriculture and making farming less physically demanding and more technologically advanced

Others are 60 combined harvesters, 80 boom sprayers, 150 rice seeders, 150 multi-purpose planters, and other irrigation machinery. The governor said the acquisition of the machinery is a significant step towards transitioning from traditional, labour-intensive farming methods to a more efficient, technology-driven approach.

“About 92 per cent of the farm implements have been delivered, and the assembling is taking place in Jigawa by 30 trained master technicians. The state government sponsored their training in China.

“The guys that we sent to China are the ones doing the assembling, they have learnt the job and perfected it, now putting it into practice. The initiative is to ensure the sustainability of this programme, the tractors and the farm implement will be put in use in the dry season farming, Mr Namadi told reporters during the supervision.

Mr Namadi said this initiative is expected to have a profound impact on local agricultural productivity, farmer income, and the state’s overall economic stability.

The governor said his administration has established agricultural transformation centres in the 30 state assembly constituencies, which have created new jobs and skills, saying that the initiative creates new opportunities in equipment operation, maintenance, and agricultural technology.