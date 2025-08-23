The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has recorded a significant breakthrough in its ongoing manhunt for the notorious bandit kingpin, Babaro and his gang who are the masterminds of the recent deadly attack on Gidan Mantau in Malumfashi Government Area.

The NAF carried out a decisive air operation, Friday evening at Pauwa Hill in Kankara Local Government Area. Subsequently, the troops early Saturday morning successfully rescued 76 kidnapped victims, including women and children, said Nasir Mu’azu,

Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in a statement.

He said the precision air interdiction, conducted between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., specifically targeted Babaro’s stronghold at Pauwa Hill—one of his most notorious bases that has long been a source of terror to surrounding communities.

The commissioner revealed that the rescued victims included all those abducted during the attack on Unguwan Mantau in Malumfashi. However, it was regrettably noted that one child tragically lost his life during the ordeal.

Mr Mu’azu stated further: “This breakthrough reflects the renewed momentum of security operations across Katsina State. The strike is part of a broader strategy to dismantle criminal hideouts, weaken their networks, and put an end to the cycle of killings, kidnappings, and extortion that have plagued innocent citizens.

“The rescue of the kidnapped victims further underscores the effectiveness of coordinated air and ground operations, as security forces intensify their efforts to flush out bandits and restore confidence among the people.”

The Katsina State Government, through the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, commended the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Army, and all security agencies for their courage and professionalism in the fight against banditry. It acknowledged that their sacrifices are steadily reclaiming Katsina’s towns and villages from the grip of criminals.

“We reaffirm our continued support through logistics, intelligence-sharing, and community engagement, ensuring these efforts are sustained until banditry is completely eradicated.

“We also call on citizens to remain vigilant and provide timely information that can assist ongoing security operations. With the bravery of our forces and the resilience of our people, Katsina will overcome these enemies of peace and achieve lasting stability,” the commissioner emphasised.