The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to local capacity development and sustainable talent growth through strategic collaborations with private sector players, as it celebrated the close-out ceremony of a landmark Human Capital Development programme, in partnership with Chevron Nigeria Limited and Geoscape Nigeria Limited.

The ceremony, held on 30 July, 2025, at Geoscape’s facility in Lagos, marked the formal graduation of 11 outstanding trainees, who underwent a rigorous 12-month programme covering classroom instruction and practical exposure, including international training sessions in the United Kingdom.

The one-year training, tagged ‘Chevron Nigeria Limited Purchase of Unit 20 Autothermal Reformer Cooled Tip Swirler Burner Assembly (Tag: 120-xx102-05)’, selected 11 outstanding candidates from a shortlist of 33 on the NOGIC JQS portal. It featured both classroom instruction and hands-on technical experience aimed at empowering young Nigerians to become industry leaders.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, represented by the Board’s General Manager, Human Capacity development, Esueme Dan-Kikile, described the initiative as a powerful expression of the Board’s project-based HCD framework and a key delivery under its Nigerian Content 10-Year Strategic Roadmap.

“Today marks not just the end of a programme, but the celebration of a vision realised – a testament to the transformative power of the NCDMB HCD initiative,” Mr Ogbe said.

“This programme is nation-building in action. All of you are prepared as catalysts of change – leaders who will provide local solutions and set new benchmarks for excellence in the oil and gas industry and its linkage sectors.”

Mr Ogbe lauded the contributions of Chevron and Geoscape in the programme’s success, saying, “Together with Chevron Nigeria Limited and Geoscape Nigeria Limited, NCDMB has demonstrated the powerful impact of public-private synergy. My sincere appreciation goes to Chevron for its unwavering commitment to building local talent, and to Geoscape for setting a high standard of professionalism and dedication during this training.”

Urging the graduands to make the most of the investment in their future, he added, “Your discipline, resilience and determination have brought you thus far. This opportunity is a significant investment in your future. Remember: if you do not use it, you will lose it. I urge you to go out and excel in all your endeavours.

“Armed with new knowledge and skills, you now carry the torch of excellence. Wield your expertise with purpose, diligence, and integrity. Stand tall as ambassadors of the NCDMB, and continue to grow, adapt and lead.”

Mr Ogbe urged the graduands to make the programme the springboard for a lifetime of achievement. “Be relentless in learning, resilient in challenge, and inspiring to others. I believe in you. Nigeria believes in you. I challenge you to step forward and create meaningful impact.”

Chevron’s HCD Adviser, Mr Victor Inyere, who represented the company’s General Manager, Nigerian Content, Ventures and Regulatory Affairs, Ms Edwina Kentebe-Oluwakayode, described the initiative not as a regulatory obligation but a social investment in line with the company’s long-term commitment to sustainable development.

“This close-out ceremony marks our powerful relationship with stakeholders such as NCDMB – our regulators, but also our big brothers. Chevron believes in people. The foundation of every community is the people. Investing in people is the only way to sustain development, and we are fully committed to NCDMB’s vision to develop young Nigerians and lift them off the streets,” Kentebe-Oluwakayode pledged.

The Chief Executive Officer of Geoscape Nigeria Limited, Modupe Jegede, in a formal welcome address, applauded both NCDMB and Chevron for their enduring support over the years. She noted that without NCDMB’s enabling framework, companies like Geoscape would not thrive.

She said, “We always say that without NCDMB, Geoscape would not be here today. The Nigerian Content Act gave us a platform to grow our capacity and compete. Though you are our regulators, we see you as partners. We are proud to have received your support, and we have continued to uphold international standards, even becoming ISO certified.”

She also highlighted Geoscape’s plans to unveil a fully equipped training school, as part of the company’s commitment to sustainable capacity building. She noted the state-of-the-art technical training school was nearing completion and extended an invitation to stakeholders for its upcoming commissioning. She emphasised that Geoscape aims to build a company that will outlive its founders, focusing on long-term value rather than short-term gains.

She said, “We’re installing equipment and ensuring it’s a facility you’ll be proud of. We believe in doing things right – quality and excellence are our watchwords.

“We don’t just want to make money; we want to create something sustainable. As we grow, we’ll keep offering opportunities to past trainees, both on contract and full-time basis.”

The impact of the programme was reflected in the testimonies of the trainees. Elizabeth Oyeyemi, the only female among the cohort, expressed gratitude for the exposure and encouragement she received, particularly during the overseas segment of the training. She said the programme empowered her to embrace a technical career without limits.

“This programme has made me realise that there is no limit for ladies in technical fields. NCDMB, Chevron and Geoscape did not just organise this training but cared for us. They gave us care, support and exposure that made this experience memorable and empowering,” she added.

Another trainee, Ayandipo Feyintoluwa, described the training as “innovative and eye-opening,” citing modules such as online leak sealing and composite repair. According to him, “We appreciate NCDMB, Chevron and Geoscape. This training shouldn’t end – it’s something we’d all like to go further and deeper into.”

All parties echoed a shared vision: that by investing in human capital, Nigeria’s oil and gas industry would become more competitive, inclusive and future-ready.