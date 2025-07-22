The Zamfara State Government, on Monday, 21 July, 2025, convened a high-level security stakeholders’ meeting in Gusau, the state capital, as part of the renewed efforts to combat banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

The strategy session, organised by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), on the directive of Governor Dauda Lawal, brought together heads of security agencies and key government officials. The meeting was aimed at fostering stronger synergy between the state government, security institutions, and federal agencies to enhance the effectiveness of the ongoing operations.

The Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, chaired the session, which was later joined by the Deputy Governor, Mani Malam Mummuni, further demonstrating the administration’s highest political commitment to securing Zamfara State.

Participants critically reviewed the current security landscape and deliberated on ten new strategic recommendations proposed by the state government. These strategies are designed to reinforce recent successes and scale up operations against banditry and related criminal activities.

While addressing the stakeholders, Mr Nakwada commended the dedication and bravery of security personnel across the state.

“The state government acknowledges the immense sacrifices you and your gallant personnel have made in protecting our people. On behalf of His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal, I deeply appreciate and commend your selfless efforts and commitment,” the SSG stated.

He emphasised the importance of sustained and adaptive collaboration, noting that joint, responsive strategies are key to building lasting peace and stability.

“To effectively tackle our complex security challenges, we must continue to adapt, innovate, and, most importantly, work together more seamlessly than ever before. Our goal today is to collectively chart a path toward a safer and more prosperous Zamfara State,” he added.

Mr Nakwada also condemned the recent spate of attacks in some communities, expressing government’s deep grief and solidarity with the victims.

“On behalf of the Zamfara State Government, I extend our heartfelt condolences to those who lost loved ones and sympathize with those who suffered losses. Let me reassure you that this administration will not relent until Zamfara is restored as a peaceful and habitable state for all,” he assured.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment, Mr Nakwada affirmed that Governor Dauda Lawal remains resolute in supporting security agencies with the resources and backing required to decisively deal with criminal elements.

In his closing remarks, the Deputy Governor, Mr Mummuni, lauded the efforts of all stakeholders and called for intensified action.

“We deeply appreciate your efforts, but we must do more. Let us secure every inch of our dear state,” he urged.

