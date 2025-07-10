TECNO, an AI-driven innovative technology brand, today officially launched the new SPARK 40 Series, leading the class with exceptional slimness and performance. This latest line-up includes four devices that take SPARK Series to the next level: SPARK 40 Pro+, SPARK 40 Pro, SPARK 40, SPARK 40C — each designed to serve the evolving demands of users across global markets. Featuring class-leading slimness, flagship-grade AMOLED displays, superior performance and durability, the SPARK 40 Series sets a new benchmark for entry-to-mid-tier smartphones, all at an unbeatable value.

Class-Leading Performance with All-day Endurance

The SPARK 40 Series offers robust performance and long-lasting battery life. At the heart of the SPARK 40 Pro+ is the world’s first MediaTek Helio G200 processor, a cutting-edge 6nm 4G platform that delivers an AnTuTu score of approximately 470,000. The SPARK 40 Pro carries a G100 Ultimate processor, enabling powerful performance.

The SPARK 40 Pro+, SPARK 40 Pro, and SPARK 40 are all powered by a 5200mAh battery, supported by 45W Super Flash Charge for speedy power-ups. The Pro+ takes charging innovation further with 30W fast wireless charging, a first in its segment, plus support for 5W reverse wireless charging for quick top-up needs and bypass charging to keep temperatures low during gaming.

TECNO’s 5-Year Promise ensures peace of mind. Devices are guaranteed to deliver smooth performance and maintain over 80% battery health after 2,000 full cycles.

Ultra-Slim Colorful Design Made for Gen Z

At just 6.49mm, the SPARK 40 Pro+ becomes the world’s thinnest curved wireless charging phone. The SPARK 40 Pro follows at 6.69mm, offering a lightweight feel without sacrificing toughness. Sophisticated matte finishes paired with colorful hues—including black, white, and the popular titanium—create a modern and vibrant aesthetic. Every model comes with a carefully curated palette of four distinctive color options.

All SPARK 40 Series devices are built with IP64-rated water and dust resistance, while the SPARK 40 Pro+ and Pro are reinforced with Corning® Gorilla Glass 7i,ensuring durability through daily wear and tear. Despite the slim frames, SPARK 40 Series promise all-round durability experience. Both the SPARK 40 Pro+ and SPARK 40 Pro meet up to 1.5-meter drop resistance standards, with reliable touch performance even with wet or oily finger.

Best-in-Class Immersive Audiovisual Experience

The SPARK 40 Pro and Pro+ elevate immersive visual experience via a 6.78” AMOLED 1.5K display with 144Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling, and an eye-popping 4500 nits peak brightness, the strongest combination in its class, enabling users to enjoy immersive visuals in any environment. The SPARK 40 Series features SGS Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) Certification, reducing harmful blue light emissions for prolonged viewing comfort.

Audio is equally immersive, with dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos on the SPARK 40 Pro and Pro+ models for an elevated multimedia experience.

AI-Powered Intelligence and Smart Connectivity

With TECNO AI, the SPARK 40 Series elevates the user experience even more. Supported by platforms like ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Gemini, it puts the intelligent Ella assistant directly in users’ hands. For learning and efficiency on the go, features like document-to-text conversion and Circle to Search allow users to instantly extract or explore information from what they see, making premium AI experiences both practical and accessible. Whether removing distractions from photos, translating, or summarizing phone calls in real time, users can unleash creativity and enhance communication without lifting more than a finger.

In regions with poor or no signal, TECNO’s FreeLink™ technology enables offline voice and file sharing via bluetooth with a theoretical range of up to 2 kilometers, delivering the best user experience within 200 meters even in complex environments. Enhanced with Super WiFi 2.0, GPS 2.0, NFC, and an IR remote control, the SPARK 40 Series delivers seamless connectivity wherever life takes you.

Regarding the camera capability, the Series also features a 50MP ultra-clear main camera with EIS electronic stabilization technology (available on Spark 40 Pro+) and RAW domain algorithms, enabling sharper, more natural image processing. The SPARK 40 Series is powered by HiOS 15, TECNO’s latest Android-based operating system, delivering a refreshed and AI-enabled user experience. Key features include AI assistant Ella, dual system, rounding out a polished, future-ready user experience.

With the SPARK 40 Series, TECNO challenges expectations of what affordable smartphones can deliver — combining style and strength, intelligence and endurance, all in a sleek body. Whether it’s a user’s first smartphone or their next upgrade, the SPARK 40 Series is built to keep up and built to last.

