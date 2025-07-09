ICAN Fellow, Oyewole Isaac Oyelola, has graduated from the Senior Management Programme (SMP) of the Executive Education Programme of the prestigious Lagos Business School, Ajah, Lagos. Mr Oyedola, a fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), successfully completed SMP94 in the Executive Education Programme at the top flight School.

Alongside other graduates, he was decorated with the certificate at the School during its graduation ceremony held on Saturday 5 July at the LBS Campus of the Pan-Africa University, Lekki. His graduation follows a new thorough and painstaking five-month engagement with world class faculties at the Lagos Business School.

The reputable chartered accountant studied Accountancy at the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant 27 years ago to become an Associate Member of ICAN, the foremost Accountancy professional body in Nigeria. He was later elevated to fellow status.

Mr Oyedola is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN). He is also an Associate of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria. He is currently the General Manager, Finance and Accounts at Ocean Marine Solutions Ltd, the pioneer Private Maritime Security company in Nigeria.

He started his successful career as Accountant at Chief Gani Fawehinmi’s Nigeria Law Publication Limited. From there, he proceeded to Promasador, makers of the popular Cowbell Milk in Lagos. He also worked in many other companies across Nigeria’s business and industrial sectors.

