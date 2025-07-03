Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has said that the state benefits from intense sunlight throughout the year, thereby positioning it as an ideal site for solar farms, mini-grids, and autonomous power systems.

He made the statement when the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) held its Zamfara State strategic roundtable in Abuja on Wednesday. The event brought together energy sector stakeholders as part of REA’s continued state-by-state strategic meetings.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the roundtable focused on revitalizing the Zamfara electricity sector to promote social justice, strategic development, and innovation via renewable energy. The statement noted that during the event, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Zamfara State Government and the Rural Electrification Agency, followed by stakeholder discussions, questions and answers, feedback, and commitments.

In his remark, Governor Lawal said Zamfara offers compelling advantages for renewable energy investment. “We are blessed with high-intensity year-round sunlight, making us a prime location for solar farms, mini-grids, and stand-alone systems.

“Coupled with this is the immense potential of the Bakalori Dam, a largely untapped hydropower asset with an irrigation command area of over 30,000 hectares. This synergy of solar and hydro presents an opportunity to deploy hybrid energy solutions that can sustainably power semi-urban and rural clusters.”

He disclosed that he inherited a government gripped by widespread energy poverty. He stressed, “Many Local Government Areas were disconnected from the national grid. Public utilities were decayed, vandalized, or non-functional. Critical infrastructure had collapsed under years of neglect, and our industrial and commercial centres were crippled by unreliable power supply.

“However, we chose not to wallow in the blame game. Instead, we intentionally responded to the challenges we met with strategic vision, unwavering resolve, and decisive action.

“Since then, our administration has embarked on a mission to rewrite that narrative by placing energy access at the heart of our development strategy. We launched one of the country’s most ambitious State-led transformer deployment programs, installing more than 150 units across urban and rural communities.

“In collaboration with Kaduna Electricity, we restored power to six local government areas and are reconnecting seven more, some of which have been without power for over a decade. These efforts are part of a plan to expand access, stimulate enterprise, and unlock private sector investment.”

“Our agricultural sector is another strong anchor. Zamfara is consistently ranked among Nigeria’s top millet, sorghum, soybeans, and groundnuts producers. We are repositioning this sector through improved inputs, mechanized systems, and irrigation rehabilitation.

“Yet, what is lacking—and what renewable energy can provide—is the critical power infrastructure needed for agro-processing, cold-chain storage, and value addition at the source. Energy is the missing link that can transform our agrarian communities into engines of rural industrialization.

“Our infrastructure renewal is exemplified by the nearly complete Gusau International and Cargo Airport, envisioned as a gateway for passengers, trade, logistics, and investments. To realize our green vision, we aim for this facility to be Nigeria’s first airport powered by at least 50% renewable energy, offering RESCOs a chance to lead in sustainable aviation.”

Earlier, the Managing Director of the REA, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, assured Governor Lawal of the agency’s commitment to deploying electricity infrastructure in Zamfara State. “For the first time in the history of Nigeria, mapping the entire country has been done, and it shows the number and location of the people who do not have electricity.

“The nature of their community and their electricity demand. This helps the RESCOs, the finances, and the state government develop a strategy for channeling efforts to ensure that these people have electricity.”

