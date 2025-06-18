Infinix today announced the global release of its latest SMART Series lineup—the SMART 10 Series, designed to elevate the everyday smartphone experience with thoughtful innovation and user-first features. The new series brings together AI-powered assistance, enhanced usability, and reliable power, all within a sleek and durable design that delivers on the brand’s core promise: Joyful. Durable. Smooth.

SMART 10 Plus: Elevated Essentials for Everyday Use

At the centre of the new series is the SMART 10 Plus, offering thoughtfully upgraded features crafted for today’s mobile lifestyles. Whether streaming, scrolling, or staying productive on the move, its 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging ensures dependable all-day power. Its 120Hz ultra-smooth display with 700nit brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate delivers a vibrant, responsive, and fluid viewing experience, even under bright sunlight.

Powered by a Unisoc T7250 processor, the SMART 10 Plus delivers smooth, responsive performance for everyday tasks. The chipset is optimized to deliver stronger, long-term performance and is supported by 48-month TÜV-certified fluency, ensuring the device remains smooth and responsive over time, with certified fluency lasting up to four years. Users benefit from up to 16GB of extended RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and support for up to 2TB of external memory, providing ample capacity for apps, media, and daily digital needs without storage limitations.

Staying true to the SMART Series’ focus on immersive audio, the device includes dual speakers with 300% Ultra Volume, ensuring loud, clear sound even in noisy environments. The SMART 10 Plus is available in four stylish colors: Sleek Black, Titanium Silver, Iris Blue, and Twilight Gold—offering expressive options for every personality. SMART 10 Plus is available in two variants—with or without NFC, depending on regional availability, offering users flexibility based on their local needs.

Smart Assistance with Infinix AI and Dynamic Bar

Available on both SMART 10 Plus and SMART 10, Infinix AI’s virtual voice assistant, Folax, brings smart voice-powered support to everyday users. Folax simplifies interactions, whether composing messages, summarizing text, retrieving quick answers, or setting reminders, delivering flagship-level convenience to this segment.

Across the SMART 10 Series, the Dynamic Bar offers a familiar yet helpful interface for at-a-glance access to notifications and real-time updates. Seamlessly integrated into the display design, it supports smooth multitasking and keeps essential information always within reach.

“With the SMART 10 Series, Infinix continues to redefine what users can expect from smartphones at this level,” said Tony Zhao, Chief Executive Officer of Infinix. “From AI-powered assistance to seamless experiences and long-lasting power, we are focused on delivering meaningful technology that enhances everyday life.”

Tailored Performance Options for Everyday Needs

For those seeking versatility across different usage needs, the SMART 10 Series also includes SMART 10 and SMART 10 HD, each designed with practical features for everyday mobile habits. The SMART 10 also features a 120Hz display with 700nit High Brightness Mode (HBM), Touch Transfer, and up to 8GB of extended RAM, delivering smooth, responsive performance for everyday use. It is also equipped with the T7250 processor and supports 48-month TÜV-certified fluency, providing consistent performance and long-term reliability. IP64-rated protection adds durability for everyday environments.

The SMART 10 HD delivers essential performance with a 90Hz punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery, and DTS-tuned dual speakers. It undergoes 360° lab quality testing, which includes over 200 rigorous test scenarios simulating real-world usage, from drops and impacts to corrosion. A 13MP dual camera with ring flashlight, side fingerprint sensor, and face unlock round out a dependable feature set designed for casual and first-time users.

Availability

The Infinix SMART 10 Series is now available at authorized stores nationwide at a starting price of N95,800 for the SMART 10 HD, N102,000 for SMART 10 and N126,000 for SMART 10 PLUS.

For more information, visit www.infinixmobility.com.

For media queries or interview requests, please contact:

Infinix Global PR Team

Email: [email protected]

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more—building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: www.infinixmobility.com

