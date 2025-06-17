A 79-year-old widow, Colleen Mero Yesufu, has petitioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing an Abuja-based real estate developer, Rebecca Omokamo Godwin-Isaac, also known as Bilikisu Ishaku Aliyu, of orchestrating massive land frauds against her in collusion with some corrupt police officers and FCT land officials. In her open letter to the President, she pleaded with Mr Tinubu to intervene in the matter and stop the alleged fraudulent takeover and sale of her properties in Guzape and Katampe districts of Abuja.

In the letter, Mrs Yesufu said she was writing in response to Ms Godwin-Isaac’s earlier open letter to the President, where the accused

developer denied any wrongdoing and claimed lawful ownership of the disputed plots.

“I am compelled to write this letter in direct response to the misleading claims of innocence made by Ms Rebecca Omokamo Godwin Isaac… I respectfully demand your urgent intervention to ensure that justice is not only done, but visibly seen to be done,” she wrote.

Mrs Yesufu said her properties, Plot 4022 in Guzape and Plots 1861, 1862, and 1863 in Katampe, which took her decades to acquire through legitimate means, were unlawfully taken and sold using forged land documents.

She accused Ms Godwin-Isaac and her accomplices of criminal trespass, forgery, and land racketeering, which she said have left her and her family dispossessed of their life’s savings.

The petitioner also accused Ms Godwin-Isaac of exploiting her alleged connections to government officials to evade accountability.

Mrs Yesufu urged President Tinubu to act on the findings of the investigative agencies and enforce existing court orders to restore her to rightful ownership. Citing his June 12 Democracy Day speech, she appealed for “rights over might.”

Mrs Yesufu called on the President to ensure criminal prosecution of all suspects involved in the alleged fraud. She requested President Tinubu to enforce court-ordered forfeiture of her properties to the EFCC for restoration to her. She urged the President to sanction any official found to have aided or shielded the suspects from prosecution.

Also, she pleaded with President Tinubu to intervene and uphold the integrity of the justice system and protect vulnerable citizens.

“My hope, and the hope of my family, rests on your timely and decisive intervention to rectify this grave injustice,” she added.

