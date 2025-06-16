One of Nigeria’s erstwhile top soccer stars, Victor Ezeji has spoken out against the manner of Nigeria’s national football team selection. He criticized the nation’s focus on recruiting foreign-born players for the Super Eagles. Mr Ezeji accused the management of the national football team of ignoring the home-grown youth pipeline by focusing on selecting foreign players of Nigerian descent.

The Nigerian soccer legend believes the practice harms the country’s youthMr Ezeji accused the management of the national football team of ignoring the home-grown youth pipeline by focusing on selecting foreign players of Nigerian descent and professional leagues. Nigerian-born players are coming up through the ranks and have succeeded, but that hasn’t stopped the national team officials from desperately searching for international players with Nigerian bloodlines.

While Mr Ezeji has not played for the national team since 2004, his words are highly regarded by fans and team officials alike.

Foreign-Based vs Foreign-Born

While speaking about the Super Eagles’ recruitment, Mr Ezeji lamented the team’s move from focusing on foreign-based players to foreign-born ones. He believes this move has led to fewer chance for home-grown stars, with young players feeling boxed out of the national team.

“This problem began when we started relying on foreign-based players. Then, the day we moved from foreign-based to foreign-born, the anomalies got worse.” Mr Ezeji said of the problem.

He stresses, “That’s why we no longer look at players who went through the ranks of under-17 to under-23 playing for the Super Eagles. Now we are looking for foreign-born players everywhere.”

Mr Ezeji says he does not believe that relying on foreign-based players can help the team win major trophies. He yearns for the years when the country’s focus would shift to molding the youth teams. This strategy allows players to grow together and will incentivize the nation’s top talents to stay home.

He argues that the Super Eagles officials devote so much time desperately searching the bloodlines of foreign players with at least one parent from Nigeria. While they are finding some stars, that has yet to translate into success at the international level, he reasons.

The team’s search for talent outside of Nigeria has also affected the coaching staff. In 2025, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) hired Ivory Coast native Eric Chelle as the Super Eagles manager. He is just the third foreign-born boss to manage the team since 2010, and the first African-born outside of Nigeria.

Are Ezeji’s Concerns Justified?

One prime example of what Mr Ezeji is arguing is Semi Ajayi. The national star was born in the UK but played for Nigeria’s youth national teams. While he remains one of the Super Eagles’ top players, his recruitment did take a spot away from that of a homegrown player.

Other top national team players who were born outside Nigeria include Calvin Bassey (Italy), William Troost-Ekong (Netherlands), Ola Aina (England), Joe Aribo (England), and Ademola Lookman (England). Those players have 213 caps for the Super Eagles, showing the team’s reliance on foreign-born stars.

Those foreign-born players bring experience from European leagues, but that doesn’t translate into Nigeria’s success. The country hasn’t made it past the World Cup Group stage since 2014, and hasn’t won an Africa Cup of Nations title since 2013.

While Mr Ezeji’s argument makes sense, Nigeria’s U20 team has enjoyed some recent success. They made it to the round of eight before losing a heartbreaker to South Korea. The Super Eagles were the only African team to advance past the first knockout round, showing the young team is among the best on the continent.

Will Nigeria’s International Results Lead to Changes?

While the Nigerian national team is unlikely to make changes based on the opinion of one former star, Mr Ezeji’s comments will put them under a microscope over the next year.

That will start with the Africa Cup of Nations. The Super Eagles made it through qualifying to advance to the group stage, which will kick off in December. Many sportsbooks have the team as a top-five favorite to win it all, but they’ll need to surpass some very good teams, including those from Morocco and Egypt.

While the tournament is a massive event for fans, it is dwarfed by the upcoming 2026 World Cup. Early soccer predictions for the world’s biggest tournament have Nigeria as a long shot to make it through the group stage. However, an expanded tournament field could work in the team’s favour, leading to a surprise appearance.

If Nigeria does not succeed in these two tournaments, Mr Ezeji’s complaints about the team will be strengthened, especially for fans. Don’t be surprised if the Super Eagles decide to change course if their foreign-born stars once again fail to get results.

