Kaduna State pilgrims observing Hajj rites at Arafat have offered special prayers for Governor Uba Sani’s administration, seeking divine guidance for his leadership beyond 2027.
The prayer session, led by the Kaduna State’s Amirul Hajj, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ya’u Usman Shehu, focused on the Governor’s success in implementing policies for development and lasting peace in the state.
Alhaji Shehu also urged pilgrims to pray for Nigeria’s leaders, asking Allah to grant them wisdom in navigating current national challenges.
Salihu Abubakar, Chairman of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, charged state-appointed officials to diligently serve with the fear of Allah, reminding them that their efforts would be divinely rewarded.
|
Mr Abubakar also called on pilgrims to continue cooperating with officials for a smooth and successful Hajj.
The prayer session also featured Sheikh Halliru Maraya, a member of Governor Uba Sani’s Special Committee, and other Islamic scholars who joined in supplications for the state and the nation.
The pilgrims expressed optimism that their spiritual devotion would bring blessings to Kaduna State and Nigeria
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999