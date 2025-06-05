Kaduna State pilgrims observing Hajj rites at Arafat have offered special prayers for Governor Uba Sani’s administration, seeking divine guidance for his leadership beyond 2027.

The prayer session, led by the Kaduna State’s Amirul Hajj, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ya’u Usman Shehu, focused on the Governor’s success in implementing policies for development and lasting peace in the state.

Alhaji Shehu also urged pilgrims to pray for Nigeria’s leaders, asking Allah to grant them wisdom in navigating current national challenges.

Salihu Abubakar, Chairman of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, charged state-appointed officials to diligently serve with the fear of Allah, reminding them that their efforts would be divinely rewarded.

Mr Abubakar also called on pilgrims to continue cooperating with officials for a smooth and successful Hajj.

The prayer session also featured Sheikh Halliru Maraya, a member of Governor Uba Sani’s Special Committee, and other Islamic scholars who joined in supplications for the state and the nation.

The pilgrims expressed optimism that their spiritual devotion would bring blessings to Kaduna State and Nigeria

