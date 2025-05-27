Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has commissioned the Kagarko township road, three months after it was flagged off, bringing joy to the people of the local government, after 20 years of failed promises.

The governor who commissioned the road on Monday as part of the activities marking his second anniversary in office, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to bridging the infrastructure gap between urban and rural communities.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sani emphasized that the road project is part of a larger effort to fulfil one of his campaign promises, which is to accelerate rural development across the state.

“This is one of the most important local governments in the state, and we believe we must do everything possible to implement vital projects, particularly roads, hospitals, and other basic amenities that will transform the lives of the people of Kagarko,” he said.

Mr Sani disclosed that his administration embarked on 79 road projects across Kaduna State, totalling approximately 780 kilometres. Out of these, 25 have been completed, including the newly commissioned road in Kagarko.

“This road will not only connect markets and people to infrastructure like hospitals and schools, but will also enable our farmers to access their farms and help citizens move easily between their homes, farms, and healthcare facilities,” he added.

Governor Sani also revealed that over ₦400 million has been invested in an electrification project to restore power to the area, which had been in darkness for years.

“I am proud to announce that we have invested over ₦400 million to ensure lasting electrification that will reach every home,” he said, noting that the project would be completed within the next one or two months.

The governor who acknowledged the presence of private investors in Kagarko, including a firm that has committed ₦650 million to local operations, argued that consistent power supply is essential to support such investments and grow small businesses.

“Supporting small businesses is key to promoting economic prosperity. They create jobs, reduce poverty, and uplift families. This is crucial not just for economic growth, but also for addressing insecurity in our state,” he said.

Governor Sani also praised traditional, religious, and youth leaders for their roles in maintaining peace and stability in the area, noting that peace and unity is the bedrock of progress.

According to him, ‘’we couldn’t have achieved this level of progress without their cooperation. For me, peace and unity in our state are more important than anything else. Without peace and unity, infrastructural development like what we are witnessing today would not be possible,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Kagarko local government, Muhydeen Umar Abdullahi, said that ‘’for over 20 years, successive administrations made several promises but failed to construct even a single kilometre of road in the history of Kagarko Local Government.’’

According to him, the road serves as a vital lifeline for the people of Kagarko, facilitating smooth and efficient transportation as well as boosting the local economy.

The chairman also commended Governor Sani’s intervention to restore electric power to the local government which has been in total blackout for nearly three years, adding that ‘’we are optimistic that in the coming days, Kagarko will be fully reconnected to the national grid”

