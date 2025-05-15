The Bet9ja Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Nigeria’s leading sports betting company, continues to make significant strides in its mission to build stronger, more resilient communities across the country. Since its official launch in July 2023, the Foundation has implemented an impressive 206 projects across 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory, positively impacting over 65,000 Nigerians, particularly across the South West, South South, and South East geopolitical zones.

As part of its “Bigger Space, Bigger Impact” campaign, the Foundation hosted members of the media at its newly commissioned office in CashCraft Tower, Murtala Muhammed Road, Yaba, Lagos. The media engagement was designed to showcase the new office space, allow partners a first-hand experience of the facility, and highlight the Foundation’s vision for deeper community engagement and broader impact.

Speaking during the media engagement, Executive Director Ada Cuomo reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to providing sustainable interventions across five key focus areassuch as education, healthcare, community infrastructure, sports development, and youth empowerment. She noted that the Foundation’s goal is to ensure that every project it delivers provides lasting value and is tailored to the unique needs of each host community.

Since its inception, Bet9ja Foundation has awarded 100 undergraduate scholarships to students in public universities, particularly from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. Its healthcare interventions have included medical outreaches and donations of vital health equipment to underserved communities. Community infrastructure projects, such as solar-powered streetlights and water supply systems, have improved safety and hygiene standards across many rural areas.

The Foundation’s impact in the Top 3 Geopolitical Zones is especially noteworthy, the South West has benefitted from 110 projects, the South South from 28 projects, and the South East from 26 projects. These efforts span free health missions, education drives, community renovations, and youth-focused programs. Across Nigeria, the Foundation has supported sports by equipping teams such as the Nigerian Para-Powerlifting squad and promoting grassroots tournaments. Youth empowerment remains a key driver, with initiatives like the Graduate Employability and Enterprise Summit and the Young Executive Program delivering digital and entrepreneurial training to young Nigerians.

Collaboration with local NGOs and the strategic deployment of Agents of Change have ensured that projects are community-driven and impactful. A rigorous monitoring and evaluation framework is in place to track outcomes and ensure accountability.

Looking ahead, the Foundation aims to extend its reach to all 36 states within the next year. It invites community members to continue submitting proposals for support, reinforcing its mission to leave no one behind.

The Bet9ja Foundation remains dedicated to creating a legacy of opportunity and inclusion for Nigerians everywhere. Through its growing footprint, transparent processes, and people-first philosophy, it is proving that real change happens when purpose meets action.

