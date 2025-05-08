Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has tasked the 2025 Amirul Hajj Committee of the state to ensure that general well-being of Zamfara pilgrims is prioritised throughout the pilgrimage. He gave the charge on Wednesday during the inauguration of the committee at the council chamber of the government house in Gusau.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that Garba Muhammad Tambari, the Emir of Maradun, will serve as the 2025 Amirul Hajj and chairman of the committee

The committee also includes Sulaiman Adamu Gummi, the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, who serves as Vice Chairman, and Habibu Balarabe, the Executive Secretary of the Zakat Board, as secretary.

While inaugurating the committee, Governor Lawal remarked that the team is expected to ensure a successful Hajj operation and the welfare, safety, and comfort of the Zamfara State pilgrims. He stated:

“The Zamfara State Government, on behalf of our people, has placed great confidence in you to ensure that every aspect of the 2025 Hajj operation is executed with excellence, dignity, and sincerity.

“I urge you to maintain a strong working relationship with the Zamfara State Hajj Commission, relevant Federal agencies, and our Saudi partners to ensure smooth coordination and real-time problem-solving. You must embrace openness, accountability, and compassion in all your dealings, knowing fully that the lives and spiritual journeys of hundreds of our citizens are in your care.

“The State Government will, In-sha-Allah, provide all the necessary support to ensure your mandate’s discharge effectively. We expect timely progress reports and, at the end of the exercise, a comprehensive report that captures achievements, challenges, and policy recommendations for future pilgrimages.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“You are ambassadors of the Government of Zamfara State and our culture, values, and religious integrity on the global stage. Therefore, I urge you to exemplify the virtues of humility, patience, discipline, and devotion throughout the exercise. Let your conduct be a shining example for others to emulate,” Mr Lawal stressed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

