“To me, it’s a call to action. It means that Africa’s next great leap won’t be powered by oil or minerals, but by minds—African minds. Qubits are not just units of information; they’re the building blocks of a new civilisation. And I want Africa to shape that future, not just inherit it.”

What makes Google’s Willow chip such a monumental moment in the evolution of computing?

Google’s Willow is not just another chip—it’s the first step toward solving problems that classical computers would need 10 septillion years to handle. That number is cosmic. Willow represents our shift from theoretical promise to practical power. It’s like we just cracked the sound barrier of computational speed.

Why should Africa care about quantum computing breakthroughs like Willow?

Because quantum computing will define the next 50 years of global competitiveness. Africa skipped the landline era and went straight to mobile. We can do the same with quantum—invest early, build local talent, and become creators, not just consumers, of advanced tech. Our future in climate modeling, finance, and biotech depends on this.

In simple terms, what is a qubit, and why does it matter more than classical bits?

A classical bit is binary—either 0 or 1. A qubit can be both at once, thanks to quantum superposition. That opens exponential possibilities. Imagine trying to crack a 2048-bit encryption—it would take a classical computer ages. A quantum system could solve it in seconds. That power needs to be guided by ethics and equity, especially for emerging economies.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

What are the biggest risks or pitfalls in the quantum race?

The biggest risk is inequality. If only five countries or a few mega-corporations dominate this tech, we risk a digital caste system. Another pitfall is quantum cryptography—today’s encryption may be obsolete in a decade. African banks, telcos, and governments must prepare now. Waiting until it’s mainstream will be too late.

How do you see quantum computing intersecting with sustainability in Africa?

Quantum algorithms can help optimise energy grids, simulate clean battery chemistry, or solve water scarcity problems using predictive modeling. Africa, with its resource-rich but infrastructure-poor reality, stands to gain more from optimised systems than any other continent. We’re backing startups working on quantum-inspired models in climate tech.

Are there African researchers or startups already involved in this space?

Yes, and they need visibility and funding. We’re looking at working with universities in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa to establish quantum innovation labs. One team is already experimenting with quantum algorithms to enhance logistics in agriculture—predicting harvest cycles more accurately using quantum-enhanced forecasting.

Quantum computing is notoriously error-prone. How did Willow address this?_

Through logical qubits and quantum error correction. Think of it like using multiple singers to ensure the melody is always right—even if one voice cracks. Willow is scaling this beautifully, and that’s the game-changer. Without error correction, quantum is just theory. With it, we unlock real-world applications.

What industries in Africa could be transformed by quantum technologies in the next decade?

Healthcare, definitely. Imagine personalized medicine tuned to African genomes. Agriculture—predictive pest and rainfall models. Finance—risk modeling and fraud detection at speeds unimaginable today. And let’s not forget cybersecurity—quantum key distribution can redefine how we secure digital identities and assets.

What should African governments and business leaders be doing now?

Set up quantum task forces. Invest in STEM programmes that include quantum mechanics. Sign strategic R&D partnerships with global players. Most importantly, create innovation sandboxes where startups can experiment without red tape. If we act now, we won’t be left behind—we’ll help lead.

Finally, what does “Qubits Are Our Future” mean to you personally?

To me, it’s a call to action. It means that Africa’s next great leap won’t be powered by oil or minerals, but by minds—African minds. Qubits are not just units of information; they’re the building blocks of a new civilisation. And I want Africa to shape that future, not just inherit it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

