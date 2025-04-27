Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has received ten decorated officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who are indigenes of Zamfara State
The promoted officers were led by the NSCDC Commander, Zone 2, ACG Haruna Bala Zurmi, on a courtesy visit to the governor in the government house, Gusau, on Thursday.
A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the decorated senior officers of the NSCDC were a source of pride to the people of Zamfara and a sign that the future is bright.
The statement added that the officers were promoted and decorated to their respective strategic ranks in the Corps; three (3) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commandant General (ACGs), while the remaining seven were promoted to the Rank of Commandant of the Corps (CCs).
|
During his remarks, Governor Dauda Lawal encouraged the officers to keep making Zamfara proud as they serve the nation.
He said, “We are all concerned about Zamfara because we don’t have another place we call home. When you retire from service, you will return here; therefore, our collective duty is to make Zamfara great.
“With all of you, with the understanding, goodwill, and cooperation I am receiving, we are going to see progress in our state.
“The Commandant is a very good friend of Zamfara State. I want to take this opportunity to thank him for the immense assistance he has rendered to us in our fight against insecurity.
“When I heard about your promotion, I was eager to meet you, at least to organize a dinner in your honor, which we will definitely do. Most importantly, I am happy for your achievement; it is for the people of Zamfara.
“As I mentioned, we share a collective responsibility to develop Zamfara. We will keep the lines of communication open so that any challenges we encounter will be shared with you, allowing for your valuable input. My door is always open to suggestions, recommendations, and constructive criticisms. Feel free to share. A better Zamfara means happiness for all of us. Thank you for the visit, and congratulations.”
Earlier, the delegation leader and NSCDC Commander of Zone 2, ACG Haruna Bala Zurmi, stated that Governor Lawal’s administration’s contribution enabled their promotion, noting that it has never occurred in the corps’ history for a state to have 10 officers promoted in a single promotion exercise.
“It is to our strong belief that the gesture by the Commandant General wasn’t unconnected to the unflinching support and assistance the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Zamfara State command receives under your administration and able stewardship. We are here for your blessings and familiarisation
