Transcorp Power Plc (NGX: TRANSPOWER), one of the power subsidiaries of Africa’s leading and listed conglomerate, Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), has announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended 31 March, 2025.
Key Highlights:
Robust Revenue Growth
o An impressive 55% year-on-year increase in revenue, rising from ₦67.9
billion to ₦105.4 billion.
o This strong performance was primarily driven by an increased available
capacity of 625MW compared to 500MW in Q1, 2024. This growth has been
achieved notwithstanding the liquidity challenges in the sector, showcasing
our commitment to closing the power supply gap in the country.
Significant Growth in Profit Before Tax
o Profit before tax grew by 50%, from ₦28.8 billion in Q1, 2024 to ₦43.3 billion
in Q1, 2025.
o This substantial growth reflects not only higher revenues but also continued
improvements in cost efficiency and operational excellence.
|
MD/CEO of Transcorp Power Plc, Peter Ikenga, comments:
“We delivered a strong performance in Q1 2025, reflecting our disciplined execution,
reliable operations, and unwavering focus on efficiency. Despite the challenges
impacting the sector, we continue to optimise our generating capacity from 500MW in
Q1 2024 to 625MW in Q1 2025. We remain firmly committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders while powering progress across Africa”, Mr Ikenga
concluded.
Transcorp Power Plc is one of Nigeria’s principal power generation companies and an
electricity generating subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”),
Africa’s leading, listed conglomerate, with strategic investments in the power,
hospitality, and energy sectors. Transcorp Power is committed to creating value, driving
economic growth, and ensuring social goods, through access to electricity supply.
