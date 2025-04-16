After days of social media buzzing with curiosity and mystery with the #WhatsInTheBag, the wait is finally over! The bag mystery that took over TikTok and Instagram has been solved, and it’s none other than the all-new Chivita Active Zest and Chivita Ice Tea in PET bottles!

With a trendy, portable design, Chivita PET is made for those always on the move. Whether you’re hitting the streets of Kaduna, Owerri, Kano, Onitsha, or Aba, going to your business, or just living your best life, Chivita Active Zest and Chivita Ice Tea PET bottles fit perfectly into your lifestyle.

No more guessing, no more waiting, it’s official! The streets are about to light up with this new vibe, and you can now get yours at your favorite stores.

Join the trend and let Chivita Active Zest and Chivita Ice Tea PET roll with you through every moment of your hustle and chill.

Be part of the excitement and share your Chivita PET moments using #ChivitaPET and #ForWhereverLifeTakesYou!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

