Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of Abdulmajid Rabiu Anka as the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS), Government House, Gusau. He succeeds Aminu Almajir who was recently appointed as the Permanent Secretary in the state civil service.

Disclosing the approval, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Mr Anka holds a Master’s Degree in Biochemistry (specialist) from Kazan State University, Russian Federation after obtaining a Bachelor Degree from the same institution. He also obtained a Certificate of proficiency in Russian Language from Voronezh State University, Russian Federation.

Mr Anka has vast experience spanning over a decade in the private and public sectors. He served as the Head of Quality Control, Western Goldfield Group Limited, Abuja; Assistant Chief Regulatory Officer, National Agency for Food & Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC); and General Manager, Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF), Kaduna among others.

Until his recent appointment, he served as the Senior Special Assistant, Office of the Executive Governor.

Mr Nakwada said Governor Lawal expects the appointee to bring his wealth of experience and agility to bear on effective management of the strategic roles and responsibilities of his new office.

