Renowned sales and revenue growth strategist, Bunmi Jembola, is set to host the Revenue Strategy Mastermind, an exclusive masterclass designed to equip business leaders, entrepreneurs, and sales professionals with cutting-edge revenue strategies for today’s evolving marketplace.

The event will take place on 8 April in Lagos and 14 May in Abuja, gathering some of the brightest minds in revenue generation for a transformative learning experience.

With the theme “Mastering Revenue Growth in a Changing Business Landscape”, the Revenue Strategy Mastermind will provide attendees with:

✅ Proven frameworks for accelerating revenue growth

✅ Insights into the evolving buyer behaviors and sales trends in 2024

✅ Actionable strategies for leveraging technology and sales enablement tools

✅ Leadership principles for building high-performing revenue teams

Bunmi Jembola, CEO of SalesRuby & Nanoskilled and a leading voice in sales transformation across Africa, will lead the sessions. With nearly two decades of experience in business leadership, sales enablement, and revenue consulting, he has successfully trained over 500 organizations and continues to drive impactful business growth strategies.

Who Should Attend?

🔹 CEOs & Executive Directors

🔹 COOS, CMOs, CFOs, CISOs

🔹 Entrepreneurs Looking to Scale

“The landscape for revenue growth is shifting rapidly, and businesses must evolve to stay competitive,” says Bunmi Jembola. “This masterclass is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to drive sustainable growth in today’s complex business environment.”

Limited seats are available. To register and secure your spot at the Revenue Strategy Mastermind, visit https://salesruby.com/bsm-4/

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

About Bunmi Jembola

Bunmi Jembola is the CEO of SalesRuby and Nanoskilled, a leading sales enablement and revenue consulting firm, and the founder of the Africa Revenue Summit. He has trained executives across top brands in Africa and is a sought-after keynote speaker on sales transformation and business growth strategies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

