Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has described the hosting of members of the diplomatic corps during this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebrations as a historic milestone poised to open doors for future partnerships and investment opportunities.

Speaking at the Eid-el-Fitri durbar gala night held yesterday at Hillside Royal Suites Katsina, Governor Radda noted, “This is a historic day for our state. For the first time in our history, we are hosting dignitaries from across the globe, marking a significant milestone.”

“Your presence here today is just the beginning of a partnership that could lead to future investments and collaborations that will benefit our state,” the governor stressed.

Governor Radda also took the opportunity to showcase Katsina’s rich heritage, noting that the state has produced three presidents in Nigeria’s history.

“Our state is blessed in many ways. Notably, we have produced three presidents in Nigeria’s history, including Muhammadu Buhari in both military and civilian leadership, and the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua of blessed memory,” he said.

The governor emphasized that the event aimed to present the true image of Katsina State beyond media portrayals.

“We want the world to know that the negative portrayals of our state in the media are not reflective of our reality. Today, you are here in Katsina, experiencing firsthand the true essence of our people and culture,” Governor Radda remarked.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The governor further expressed gratitude to the visiting diplomats and their spouses, “I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Your Excellencies for your kind words and generous gestures. Your presence here—spending time with us, sharing meals, and engaging with our people—is something we deeply cherish and do not take for granted.”

“Katsina has long been a land of hospitality, with a rich cultural heritage and traditions. We felt it was important to share that with you. I believe you have witnessed our warmth, interacted with our people, and formed meaningful connections. I am confident that these relationships will continue to grow and strengthen over time,” the governor explained.

In his remarks, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot lauded Katsina State for its rich cultural heritage, safety, and extraordinary hospitality.

Speaking on behalf of nine ambassadors and their spouses who participated in the visit, Mr Mignot expressed gratitude for the experience that took them beyond what he called the “Abuja diplomatic bubble.”

“Nigeria is a vast and vibrant nation, brimming with cultural diversity. Some of these traditions are truly magnificent, rooted in centuries of history. The heritage of Katsina State, as we’ve witnessed, is a shining example,” Mr Mignot stated.

Similarly, the EU diplomat detailed how much they had learned about Katsina’s culture in just 24 hours, noting, “You’ve opened our eyes to your culture: the vibrant durbar procession, the flavours of your cuisine—like the exquisite salad we enjoyed today—and the artistry of your attire.”

Mr Mignot remarked, “I confess, I’m still learning how to gracefully navigate your regal settings without upending chairs!” But beyond the humuor, we’ve been moved by your music, dances, and the warmth of your people.”

The Ambassador particularly stated, “To build partnerships, we must first understand one another—your values, your history, and the spirit of your community. True friendship and collaboration begin with cultural respect.”

Commending the state’s hospitality, Mr Mignot stressed, “Your hospitality has been unparalleled. The gifts you’ve bestowed—crafted with such care—are symbols of this budding friendship. We leave inspired, eager to champion Katsina’s heritage and explore new avenues of cooperation.”

As a token of appreciation, the Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Faruk Lawal Jobe, on behalf of Katsina State Government, presented special gifts packages to the international guests, containing a book about Katsina’s history, chronicling its evolution from province to a state.

The durbar was attended by ambassadors from Bulgaria, Belgium, Finland, Portugal, Serbia, Mexico, Ireland, Poland, Vietnam and the European Union.

Other top attendees of the event include the secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Faskari; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; members of the State Executive council and traditional title holders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

