The third edition of the Imperfectly Awesome Conversations Summit hosted by Omotola Bamigbaiye is set to hold on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.
Imperfectly Awesome is Omotola Bamigbaiye’s ode to Resilience and Tenacity, which she first put together in her book titled, “Imperfectly Awesome”, written in an honest and relatable tone to help people love themselves, reinvent, and bloom.
According to Bamigbaiye, the transformative gathering is renowned for bringing together industry experts, business leaders, and influential personalities to inspire change, foster resilience, and celebrate authenticity.
“The third edition of the summit will feature deep, reflective discussions and compelling storytelling that embraces life’s inevitable challenges while highlighting the strength found in imperfection”, she said.
|
She noted that participants at the summit will have the opportunity to share their journeys of transformation, foster a supportive and inclusive space, advocate for wellbeing, and highlight the power of tenacity and resilience.
She disclosed that this edition of the summit would witness a diverse lineup of visionary speakers and thought leaders, also that the event promises to catalyse meaningful conversations that spark personal and collective empowerment.
She explained that the objective of establishing the platform is to share stories of ‘becoming’ through our imperfect journeys, inspiring others for social and economic empowerment. Create a safe space where people can lean into to embrace authenticity, and lend a voice to championing wellbeing and supporting everyone who feels ‘not enough’’ in any area of life, while uplifting them to become their true selves through engagements as they embrace the power of positivity.
Bamigbaiye called on corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to sponsor the summit as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999