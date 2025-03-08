In a pioneering move, the Katsina State Government has given a directive for mandatory green procurement obligation in respect of contracts for physical infrastructure projects across the state.

The decision emerged from the inaugural meeting of the Katsina State Council on Climate Change (KSCCC), chaired by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, with participation by eleven commissioners and other top government officials.

The new policy, according to the governor requires contractors handling infrastructure projects to adhere to green building codes and integrate indigenous and exotic tree species into their projects.

“These trees will help sequester carbon dioxide, reduce urban heat island effects, and provide ecological services that mitigate climate change impacts across communities in the state,” Mr Radda said.

In the same vein, the Council deliberated on six memoranda covering climate change mainstreaming, pilot projects on coping strategies, and initiatives to build resilience among Katsina residents against climate change effects.

The Council also reviewed projects aimed at positioning Katsina among the first Nigerian states to achieve a zero-carbon economy.

Governor Radda declared that financial provisions would be approved for various climate response projects, which will incorporate green job opportunities in line with the administration’s Building Your Future Strategic Policy (BYFSP).

“These opportunities will prioritise economic empowerment for youths, women, and marginalized groups,” he stated.

The Council also mapped out strategies to achieve the new directive, including town hall meetings, advocacy visits to community and religious leaders, and engagement with civil society organisations.

The Council further resolved to source for local and international technical partnerships to attract development funding and collaborations that can transform climate challenges into economic benefits for Katsina residents.

Council members jointly expressed appreciation to Governor Radda for his proactive leadership in addressing issues affecting the welfare and economic development of Katsina citizens.

Government ministries represented on the Climate Council include Environment, Agriculture and Livestock Development, Water Resources, Land and Physical Planning, Women Affairs, Health, Higher Education, Justice, and Basic Education among others.

Key departments and agencies serving on the Council include the Bureau of Statistics, Katsina Irrigation Authority, the State’s Enterprise Development Agency, Katsina State Development Management Board, and the Department of Human Capital Development.

