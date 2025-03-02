Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has warned politicians who politicise security matters in the name of opposition to desist from doing so because their antics are jeopardising the lives of innocent people.

The governor who made this known at the weekend, vowed to deal with this category of politicians who derive joy in the escalation of insecurity in order to further their political interests.

He made these remarks at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, when he received 58 kidnapped victims who were released by security forces and handed over to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Mr Sani maintained that ‘’the merchants of insecurity will not be happy with the release of these innocent souls because they are benefiting from insecurity.’’

‘’As an elected governor, I swore to protect the lives and property of the people of Kaduna State and we have been doing our best to fulfil this obligation.

‘’Through our Kaduna Peace Model which emphasises the use of non-kinetic approach, Birnin Gwari which used to be ‘a no-go area’ for most people has become peaceful.

‘’Bandits have laid down their arms and markets that have been closed down for over 10 years have now been reopened and business activities have started booming in Birnin Gwari and parts of Giwa local government which was ravaged by insecurity,’’ he added.

Governor Sani promised that the people of Kauru, Kajuru and parts of Kachia who are experiencing pockets of bandit attacks, will soon be ‘’sleeping with their two eyes closed because security forces are on top of the situation.’’

According to the governor, ‘’the success that the non-kinetic approach has yielded is a source of anger to most people who don’t have the welfare or wellbeing of our people at heart. They only go on social media to express their anger.’’

Governor Sani said that he does not mind if political opponents insult him on social media but promised to ‘’deal with those whose pastime is to spread lies and politicise insecurity in Kaduna State.’’

Politicising insecurity is not opposition and those elites who are doing so on social media don’t really care about the masses. They are just posting messages to further their political interests,’’ he added.

The governor recalled that the 59 released kidnapped victims were given psycho-social therapy and treatment by the Kaduna State Government for 11 days, adding that one of them is still undergoing treatment.

He promised that his administration will support the victims to get back on their feet, by giving them grants to continue with their businesses and farming activities.

Speaking earlier, Danlami Mutane commended the Government for taking good care of them. Mr Mutane, a pastor, further thanked the National Security Adviser for facilitating their release.

Similarly, Malama Raliya Ibrahim thanked Governor Sani and the Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Rabi Salisu, for the support that was extended to them.

