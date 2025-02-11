Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, Tuesday flagged-off the construction of a 10.2-kilometre road linking Kusada to Kafarda Yaya in Daura senatorial district. The N2.6 billion project would be carried out under the World Bank Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Programme (RAAMP).

A statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, spokesperson to the governor, disclosed that during the groundbreaking ceremony, Governor Radda emphasised his administration’s dedication to fulfilling campaign promises.

“As a government, we recognise the trust you placed in us, and it remains our top priority to meet your expectations by implementing projects that contribute to building a better and more prosperous society,” Mr Radda stated.

Governor Radda continued, “Roads play a vital role in uplifting the lives of our people. They bring joy and relief to communities, facilitate trade, and improve access to essential services. Our administration is fully committed to ensuring that every effort is made to open up rural areas, enhance economic growth, and improve the overall well-being of our citizens.”

He announced additional development initiatives, revealing that “the contract for the construction of a strategic 19.8-kilometre road from Bindawa to Shifdawa and Doro will soon be awarded.”

The governor also disclosed plans to upgrade the Charanchi International Market to accommodate growing economic activities from across Nigeria and beyond.

On infrastructure protection, Governor Radda urged community involvement, saying “I take this opportunity to appeal to all communities benefiting from government projects to protect and safeguard these infrastructures against vandalization or misuse. Any individual found attempting to destroy or misuse public assets should be reported to the relevant authorities for appropriate action.”

Mr Radda acknowledged the support of various stakeholders, expressing “sincere appreciation to the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our international development partners, and all relevant stakeholders, especially the Ministry of Rural and Social Development, for their unwavering support in improving the lives of our people.”

Speaking at the flag-off of Garki-Kuntaru-Baushe Road in Baure Local Government Area, Governor Radda explained that the project was awarded at the rate of N3.1 billion. He disclosed that the State Government would award another contract for the construction of 4.7-kilometre Garki to Bakanji under RAAMP.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Rural and Social Development, Abdulhamid Ahmed appreciated the governor for coming up with various laudable projects and programmes under his “Building Your Future” blueprint.

Prof Abdulhamid enjoined members of the benefitting communities to guard all government infrastructure in their areas against vandalization.

Similarly, the lawmaker representing Kankia-Kusada – Ingawa federal constituency, Abubakar Yahya Kusada said people of the area had been yearning for the road project for a long period of time. He stated that the road after completion would end the total disconnections experienced by people of Kusada and Ingawa during rainy seasons.

Mr Kusada also expressed gratitude to the governor for awarding Ingawa-Shargalle road also in his federal constituency..

