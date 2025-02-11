A team of government functionaries from Katsina State has explored investment opportunities with Qatar’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Ali Ghanem Al-Hajri.
At the Qatari Embassy in AbujaAbuja Last week, the delegation also requested a partnership to strengthen cultural ties between the two regions.
During the meeting, Special Adviser on Banking and Finance, Bilkisu Sulaiman Ibrahim, emphasised Katsina State’s readiness for foreign investment under Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s administration.
“We are actively seeking funding support across key sectors including mining, health, and education. Our focus extends to strengthening partnerships through cultural preservation for sustainable development,” Ibrahim stated.
|
Ambassador Al-Hajri reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to its relationship with Katsina State, citing Qatar Charity’s ongoing projects in Daura as evidence of their productive partnership.
“Qatar maintains a strong relationship with Katsina State, and I look forward to visiting the state to build upon our existing support and cooperation,” the Ambassador said.
The delegation, which included Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Mr Alex Obiora, Executive Director of History and Culture Bureau Dr Kabir Ali, and Katsina Football Academy CEO, Ahmed Mohammad, also discussed potential support for tsangaya out-of-school children and opportunities for heritage and cultural exchange programmes.
