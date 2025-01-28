Dateline, Maitama, Abuja. It was a little past 8pm, Thursday, 23 January, 2025. We had just finished dinner and I was standing in the open compound, trying to make a phone call, my back to the front door, when an Editor friend and senior colleague nudged my side, to draw my attention, and jocularly observed: ‘Oga wear new cloth today”. I took another glance at the object of his joke, and couldn’t hold back a loud giggle.

Indeed it was not one of the two or three regular Etibo outing clothes ‘Oga’ regular interchages. It was ‘new’ alright, but nothing specular – neither by cost of fabric nor intricate tailoring design. Just the Etibo you’d see on any regular Ijaw or Niger Delta folk.

The ‘Oga’ in question is none other than Henry Seriake Dickson, two-term former Governor of Bayelsa State, former two-term member of the Federal House of Representatives and currently two-term Senator representing Bayelsa West senatorial district in the 10th Senate.

‘Oga, bare-footed and without a care in the world, had just stepped out of the sitting room to see off a South-West Senator colleague from another party who had dropped by, accompanied by the state party chairman, to say hello. Both men met us at table and joined our dinner.

Also at the dinner stable was a young businessman and mutual friend from Katsina, a former PDP governorship aspirant from Bayelsa and associate of Dickson’s, his undergraduate son, a young nephew of Dickson’s, two aides of the former Governor, yours sincerely, from Imo State, my editor friend from Abia, one politician friend from Kano, another from Adamawa, a university lecturer, one young man – a job-seeking fresh graduate who came to submit his CV, and one or two others. It was a mini-Nigeria.

We all ate the same food, on the same table, sharing jokes, and laughing our hearts out. Welcome to the world of the man fondly called Countryman. And by the way, he also addresses us all as Countrymen. If you also call him Ofurumapepe, you’ll also be right, for he is the great white shark that dominates its environment.

And, lest I forget, the property is a rented one!

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He has lived here for almost 13 years, and is just developing a place of his own, on a government-allocated plot, in the outskirts of Abuja.

It is rather refreshing to note that there are still public officers who carry on this way, living a normal and ordinary life, like the rest of us.

Like the proverbial elephant, there is a big story to the Henry Seriake Dickson persona, irrespective of whatever angle one views it from. And it is not just about his physique and sheer physical presence.

Undeniably, one of the more visible and most discerning members of the 10th Senate, Dickson is well respected across party lines, on account of the intellectual depth and clarity of his thoughts, the lucidity of his articulation, his pedigree and credibility, as well as the compelling power of his conviction and debate.

He is one of a select few on the nation’s political firmament devoid of deceit, and whose word can be taken to the bank on issues of national interest: who can be counted upon from position of principle and selflessness on matters of national unity, national cohesion, national development, justice, equity and fairness.

This former Governor of Bayelsa State is one politician who would always stand on the side of truth – even if that would mean standing alone. Everyone knows that he is a principled politician of conviction – and not convenience. He is a dyed-in-the-wood, authentic Progressive. All ways on the side of what is good for the people and the country. And humanity at large.

Some examples of this patriotic a and altruistic instances stand out. In the build-up to the last general elections, for instance, when the then President, Muhammadu Buhari and Godwin Emefiele, his Central Bank Governor, nudged on by APC hawks, decided to redesign the Naira, so many prominent politicians and private individuals made the decision look like the best thing that has happened since sliced bread. But Mr Dickson, like the lone voice crying in the wilderness, told whoever cared to listen that the idea was not nearly as smart as it was made to look, after all.

In a press address he made to underscore his opposition, the lawmaker insisted that redesigning the nation currency was too important and far-reaching a project to be embarked upon in the last days of an exiting regime, and on the eve of a highly charged general election. To make matters worse it was in the thick of the Yuletide and, to make matters worse, the banking system was not really ready for spin-offs. It was a recipe for bedlam and nationwide combustion.

Of course, events of the ensuing weeks and months confirmed every prediction of Dickson’s, as the nation and it’s economy have yet to recover from the cataclysm of that Naira redesign misadventure.

This knack for holding his ground on principle also played out during the making of the Petroleum Industry Act, when Mr Dickson staged a walkout on the Senate in plenary, as he vehemently disagreed with the 3% allocation to host communities, which he insisted was not inadequate.

Prior to that, both the Niger Delta Senators and the Southern Senators Forum had mandated Dickson to lead the lobby team to other senators and groups in the National Assembly, at meetings hosted and coordinated by the then Deputy Senate President, Sen Omo-Agege, for a minimum 5%, and they had agreed.

The House of Reps did as agreed, and passed 5%, while the Senate, that morning, allowed the NNPCL GMD and the minister into the Senate, and after listening to them, reneged on 5% and passed 3% instead.

Mr Dickson stated that he would not, therefore, legitimises and dignify the Senate proceedings of that day with his presence, and stormed out. He subsequently addressed the press, alongside some senators from the South South.

Of course, there was a personal price to pay for his seeming stubbornness: As a result of his strong opposition, a calculated security threat alert was raised against Mr Dickson, claiming that his position was capable of causing unrest in the Niger Delta area, where his views are well regarded.

Few days later, the system moved against Mr Dickson, and the EFCC invited him, over a frivolous petition by some APC members, over a fake and imaginary donation for victims of the 2012 flood disaster in Bayelsa State, while he was Governor.

Having rightly read through the plot, and seeing that the intention was to use the EFCC to harass and demarket him, Mr Dickson went to court. And the court ruled in his favour to stop the inquisition.

Just as he defied the southern sentiments over the herdsmen issues and directed that they be accommodated and accepted, subject to the law and proper Policing and prosecution, Mr Dickson also stood against the norm in PDP-controlled states, especially in the South South which was considered PDP and Jonathan Territory, of frustrating Buhari during his campaign for the Presidency in 2015. Mr Dickson went out of his way to provide top notch venue and unparalleled security for the APC presidential candidate.

Mr Dickson had refused to approve use of a small and unsecured school field venue the party had applied for, insisting it would compromise Mr Buhari’s security. He had instructed the security operatives to go round the state and source for a better facility. They eventually recommend that the best in terms of space and security guarantees was the newly renovated stadium, which was still awaiting commissioning. Mr Dickson signed it off to the Buhari campaign for free and deployed security.

His argument was that if adequate precaution was not taken and Buhari got attacked in Jonathan’s home state, the the country’s democray would be in peril, and President Jonathan might not even be able to campaign in other parts of the country, especially in the North.

Ultimately, some self-serving persons around President Jonathan, and some PDP governors in the zone, used this accommodation of Mr Buhari to blackmail Mr Dickson before President Jonathan, accusing him of working for Mr Buhari and APC.

Ironically other PDP governors who literally chased Mr Buhari out of their states, including shooting at his team in some instances, are the ones who would later be embraced by Mr Buhari and his APC, with some of them even becoming ministers and others decamping to APC, while Mr Dickson, as constant as the Northern Star, remains where he is. He never discused this with Buhari, or asked him for a favour.

Even before the Naira redesign saga, Mr Dickson had equally bitten the bullet for embattled Chief Justice Walter Onoghen, who was dubiously removed from office on some trumped up charges of corruption.

Even though it was clear to all and sundry that Mr Onoghen was removed to pave way for an unfettered re-election of President Buhari, nobody seemed ready to stick out his/her neck for the maligned judex. But not Mr Dickson. He overtly and covertly defended Cross River State-born Ononghen – in press interviews, press statements and public fora, insisting the CJN was a victim of political calculations of the APC and Buhari’s Aso Rock cabal. Again posterity has since vindicated Dickson and Onoghen, with the quashing of all the charges against the former CJN.

Mr Dickson, would in later conversations and interviews, reveal that his support for Mr Onoghen was not just because he was an oppressed man from the South South, but because of Mr Dickson’s support for an independent judiciary and the need to defend it at all times, especially against brazen Executive assault.

But Mr Dickson’s position on issues often tend to blur out party lines. For the same way he opposes APC when ever it steps out of line is the measure he dishes out to his PDP whenever it strays to the wrong side of national interest, public good and constitutionality.

In his days in the House of Representatives, Mr Dickson was the leader of a group of Progressive legislators who worked together accross party lines. They started out as New Agenda Forum for new members, which later transformed into the Nigeria First Forum. Some prominent members of this group included Yakubu Dogara, Emmanuel Jimeh, Dino Melaye, late Independence Ogunewe, late Bethel Amadi, Abba Anas Adamu, Dr Sani Abdu, among others.

This group would break party ranks to support opposition leaders like Ali Ndume, Habib Fasinro, Femi Gbajabiamila, Sumaila Kawu etc. whenever the opposition raised critical issues of national importance and protection of democracy and integrity of the parliament

One of the most important contributions of this group was managing the politics and controversies that came during the Yar’Adua to Jonathan transition saga, which ultimately led to the emergence of what became known as the Doctrine of Necessity.

The members of this group from different parts of the country rose beyond religious, ethnic and sectional sentiments to back Jonathan’s emergence as president. And most paid a heavy price for their stand. The motion of that adoption in the House from the group, for strategic reason was moved by Dr Sani Abdu, APP, from Bauchi State, while Abba Ana’s Adamu, from Jigawa seconded it.

Other members of the group then spoke in support of the motion. The crises that ensued after was managed by the group until the Senate passed their version of the bill.

After this, Mr Dickson then introduced and another classic amendment to Section 145 of the constitution, which took care of the need for the President or Governor to write to hand over to his vice. After 14 days, he is deemed to have handed over. Mr Dickson worked on that bill with the likes of Aminu Tambuwal and Sumaila Kawu.

At all times, the focus of the Nigeria First Forum was to galvanise the house to always do what is right and considered to be in the national interest, irrespective of what party is behind it.

Another case in point was the crises in the Edo State House of Assembly during the governorship of Adams Oshiomhole, when a prominent PDP chieftain in the state and in the country was lobbying the pary’s reps to use PDP’s numerical advantage to compel the national assembly to take over the legislative functions of Edo state. The PDP progressives in the House opposed it, and joined the opposition to defeat the motion when it was brought before the House. There were several of such interventions.

The aim of the Nigeria First Forum then, unlike what obtains in the country now, was to never allow the PDP majority to become a threat to democracy. Whenever the national interest demanded, Mr Dickson and his PDP progressives group aligned with the opposition to shoot down their own party positions.

Interestingly, those who have followed Dickson’s activities and interventions in the Senate would readily confirm that he has remained on this trajectory of statesmanly.

While in the Green Chamber, Mr Dickson would go on to excel as one of the leading lights of that Assembly, with his ground-breaking work on the amendment of the Evidence Act that resulted from the Bill which he sponsored.

Josh Ojo Amupitan, a professor and SAN, would, years later, dedicate his classic on Law of Evidence to Mr Dickson, in recognition of the lead role he played in breaking new knowledge frontiers in that area, with his articulations in the House of Reps.

A Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), Mr Dickson’s imprint is also on the Freedom of Information Act, the EFCC and ICPC amendment bills ,as well as the Council of Legal Education and Legal Aid Council bills. Even the Electoral Act of 2010 borrows generously from the content of an initial bill he had sponsored in the Reps which was considered too radical at the time.

It is not surprising, therefore, that Seriake Dickson would overlook party affiliations to throw his weight behind President Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills.

Of course, his support for the bills was not wholesale. For there were several aspects he disagreed with. But the dye-in-the-wood Progressive blood that flows in his veins would not allow him sacrifice a good idea on the altar of partisanship.

So, while others fell into regional and religious cleavages to take pot-shots at the Bills, Mr Dickson took the Bill line by line, explaining everything to whoever cared to listen, and became an unintended salesman.

Mr Dickson’s remains arguably the most believable argument in support of the tax reforms, a position that stems from his conviction that the country can effectively run based solely on tax revenue. Not even the President’s spokesmen and salesmen have done a better job of marketing this bill.

That was a vote in defence of the national interest, which Dickson always places over and above self and party interest. That is the Dickson essence.

Understandably, the Senate leadership has rightly appointed the Bayelsa West senator into the Elders Advisory Council of the Senate to provide direction, as the Red chamber continues to engage on the bills.

Always looking beyond partisan, ethnic and religious cleavages, Governor Dickson probably had the most practicable and nationalistic approach to the herdsmen crises. He insisted that all Nigerians are free to move, live and work anywhere in the country in accordance with the constitution. While not many southern governors would touch the herdsmen with a mile-long pole, Dickson took a principled position on the matter.

He directed them to the Bayelsa Palm, to rear and graze their livestock, protected and policed, even as opposition politicians sponsored protests against the decision. Even in the 10th Senate, Mr Dickson has remained outspoken on the need get the federal government to fund ranching.

He insists that it is only with understanding, fairness, inclusion, justice and equity that every component parts of Nigeria can peacefully coexist. He always speaks of a new Nigeria, a Nigeria for all, where all citizens enjoy equal rights and opportunities.

But the herdsmen issue was not the only time Mr Dickson had to defy entrenched interests to do what he was convinced was the right. He fought ferocious oppositions and misconceptions at the National level to institute the state coat of arms, the flag and the anthem of Bayelsa, by law. President Jonathan briefed, while the Ijaw National Congress, the IYC , Ijaw freedom Fighers and traditional rulers were consulted and made their inputs. And, in the presence of traditional rulers, with Alamieseigha by his side, and Pa Edwin Clark as chairman, the insignias were received and launched.

In fact, it was as a result of the opposition that Mr Dickson ensured that everyone of those landmarks was backed by law – from the anthem, flag and coat of arms law, to the laws backing the Education Trust Fund, the health insurance scheme, the teacher training law, the scholarship law, security law, and of course the civil service reforms law.

The Civil service reforms was a particularly knotty issue. In fact, the civil service Dickson inherited was such a corrupt and complex setup, with so much entrenched interest that previous governors were too scared to touch it, let alone contemplate a reform.

In fact, it took the special committee Mr Dickson set up to handle the reform, the better of three years to cobble it together, create a credible record system, halt the rampant practice of changing and falsifying official records, weed out ghost workers and address the issue of bloated payroll, including some individuals drawing multiple salaries from different ministries and departments – sometimes with the same names, or rearranged names, purchasing grade levels and promotions.

Although the entrenched interest made every effort to frustrate the reform, Dickson stood his ground.

Irrespective of the prism through which one views the Dickson phenomenon, however, there are certain constants: Visionary and Courageous in leadership, Patriotic, Progressive and Statemanly in approach to national issues, Selfless service to humanity, with particular emphasis on Bayelsa, the Niger Delta, the Ijaw Nation and Nigeria at large. He remains a true democrat, An apostle of true federalism and Restructuring, a superb blend of integrity, transparency and trustworthiness.

All is encapsulated in what has come to be his guiding philosophy of life: Que Servit Homo, Servit Deo – roughly translated as ‘Whoever Serves Man, Serves God’.

That philosophy has endured through his life, both as a private individual, legal practitioner, politician and public servant. And it is in no hurry to change even now as he steps into his 59th year on God’s earth, and knocking on the threshold of 60.

Whether one looks at Dickson the policeman and law officer, Dickson in Legal Practice, Dickson the political and rights activist, the Ijaw and Niger Delta activist, the politician and party man, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Member of the House of Representatives, two-term governor of Bayelsa State or Senator of the federal republic, the DNA remains unchanged and unchanging: a democrat and believer in, and advocate of, true federalism. One politician who can always be counted upon to put aside party affiliation and other primordial sentiments whenever an issue of national interest is at stake.

In spite of the above accomplishment, he remains one of the most accessible politicians alive. Whether in Abuja, Yenagoa or his Toro-Orua village, Dickson’s home – even up to his bedroom, is open to all. At meal times, everyone around, from the high and mighty to the lowly countryfolks and his staff, is invited to table. To eat the same meal, and at the same time with him. He has no airs and is down to earth. He still calls all and receives calls. He is constantly in touch.

Disarmingly simple, Mr Dickson is a champion of the cause of the masses and the downtrodden. And it is not just about their sustenance alone, but also of their dignity and their every God-given rights.

At 59, Dickson is unlike the proverbial snake that crawls over rocks without leaving any marks. For he leaves indelible footprints in every sphere and office that he has bestrode, like the colossus he is.

As Governor of Bayelsa, Dickson promised, and delivered, stability. He succeeded in arresting the violence and seeming crime paradise the state was reduced to before his assumption of office. He inherited a state where bombs and dynamites were going off like Knockout fire crackers almost on a daily basis, and criminality had come to be accepted as a way of life. A state where innocent and law-abiding residents were killed, intimidated and banished, and houses and other property razed at the drop of a hat. Where criminals hiding under the cloak of agitation had free reign, and in some instances, occupying government lodges. A state where, on the day Dickson declared to contest the governorship, some five persons were hacked down.

He battled criminality and insecurity from multiple angles. From the establishment and equipping of Operation Doo Akpo, to re-enforcing of the Bayelsa Volunteers, created by former Gov. Alamieseigha, to sponsoring relevant legislations to arrest cultism and all criminality. From prosecution of criminals to the bullish funding of all aspects of the anti-crime architecture. He even gave unparalleled support to the federal military and security formations and commands in the state – ranging from regular financial interventions to outright provision of physical infrastructure, like office and residential blocks, as well as vehicles and cutting edge equipment.

As Governor, Dickson sent over 70 Bills to the state assembly in pursuit of law and order, including the anti-cultism legislations. He was indeed a law and order Governor.

Even former President Goodluck Jonathan (himself a former Governor of Bayelsa), in the presence of this writer, and other journalists, had to digress from the re-election campaign visit of incumbent Governor Douye Diri, to personally thank Mr Dickson, describing him as the man who stabilised Bayelsa, restored peace and stamped out violent crimes.

But security was only a tip of the iceberg of Dickson’s transformation and redefining of Bayelsa.

Eventhough he managed recession, Mr Dickson is the one who set Bayelsa on the path of accelerated development, with big-ticket infrastructures, like the Bayelsa International Airport, the ultra modern governors office, the Deputy Governor’s residence, the golf course and its facilities, the Flyover and other road infrastructure, especially, the three senatorial roads, the Sagbama-Ekeremor road, the Nembe road he partnered the NDDC on, the first-of-its-kind Diagnostic Centre, the forensic centre, tthe Specialist Hospital, Government House, referral hospitals in all local governments, the ICT Village started by the Pioneer Commisioner for ICT, Mrs Didi Watson-Jack, the Garment and dressmaking factory for which Bayelsan youths were trained in China and shoemaking in Italy etc.

Of course, every one knows the Aquatic centre, but Dickson,however, laid greater emphasis on the intangibles that drive the tangibles of developments in the areas of health, education etc

Education, Health, Agriculture, internally generated revenue, civil service reforms, transparency in government business, leading from the front by personal examples, as well as the cultural rebirth and elevation of the pride and self-worth of the Ijaw man and the Ijaw Nation are other areas where posterity will continue to write the name of Henry Seriake Dickson in gold.

I wouldn’t know if it has anything to do with his physical frame, for he has a height that towers above most people around, but Seriake Dickson also sees beyond what most politicians see. It is the same inner eye with which he spots talent and leadership qualities in individuals as an experienced miner can tell Diamond, even in the rough.

This explains why many of the Bayelsans in leadership positions today, at one time of the other, are scions of the Dickson mentoring and vision – directly or in directly. The incumbent Governor, for instance, has been a long standing protege of Dickson’s as almost his entire political trajectory is replete with Dickson’s imprints. Governor Diri was Dickson’s Deputy Chief of Staff at some point, before the Countryman Governor sent him to the House of Reps to represent the Yenagoa/Kolokuma Federal constituency.

From the House of Reps, Dickson moved Diri to the Senate, from where he anointed him PDP governorship candidate and, ultimately delivered him as Governor of Bayelsa. Understandably, the governor refers to his predecessor as ‘My Oga’.

Similarly, the Deputy Governor, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor, was Dickson’s SA when he was both Attorney General and in the House of Reps. He was appointed Commissioner for Works when Dickson became Governor. He was later sent to the Senate, and now Deputy Governor. The list goes on and on. For there are several thousand other young people, women, professionals etc. from both Bayelsa and Niger Delta, as well as other parts of Nigeria, in positions of authority today, who were discovered, nurtured, mentored and propelled into their present positions by the Ofurumapepe.

Even those who did not go into public office became established under Dickson’s watch, improved themselves professionally, built their own houses, set up businesses and raised families. Many were taken out of abject poverty for life.

As Governor of Bayelsa, Dickson, in eight years, took the state several years ahead – to a position that would take his contemporaries quite a few years to comprehend, let alone match. Which is why it’s understandable that he is sometimes misunderstood. But posterity has continued to vindicate his vision and foresight, his large hearted accommodation of all, his politics without bitterness and witch-hunt, as well as his ability to see the bigger picture when others are dwelling on pettiness.

For instance, much as Dickson, disagreed with the Bond Deal procured by the preceding administration, he still went ahead to honour all the repayment schedules, even when many Bayelsa leaders had asked him to abandon it. Dickson insisted government is a continuum and that he did not only inherit assets (no matter how minimal), but also liabilities. It did not matter that the latter, by far, outstripped the former. He had to protect the corporate integrity of the state by refusing to cancel. To be able to keep repaying, in the face of the global economic recession which prevailed for almost six of his eight years as Governor, Dickson had to renegotiate the repayment terms to get a longer, more flexible repayment schedule. He still left Bayelsa as the least indebted state in the zone at the end of his tenure.

The significance of handing over ‘the least indebted state’ by any Governor may not immediately sink in, until it is viewed against the backdrop of a governorship tenure that operated for eight years, six of which were in the heat of the severe global economic recession. In fact, in all of those years, what accrued to Bayelsa, by way of income, was just about N1.05 trillion. And the bulk of that usually went into paying salaries and emoluments, as well as servicing largely-inherited debts.

In the end, the state could sometimes be left with just about N500 million every month to execute the several big ticket projects that were going on simultaneously across the state.

This notwithstanding, Mr Dickson still managed to acquire a rather impressive investment portfolio for the state. He invested N5b in Linkage Assurance Company, making Bayelsa the majority shareholder in the company. That investment is worth about N50 billion today. He put another N5b into Four Power Limited, owners of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, in keeping with the recommendations of the BRACED Commission.

There were also several other investments done through the SPV of Bayelsa Investments Development Company (BIDC), especially in hospitality, forex-earning Real Estate in UK and the US, Dredging, Banking, Aviation, retail pharmaceuticals, etc, to widen Bayelsa’s revenue base and increase its streams of income, as is the practice with some of the emergent oil-rich Gulf states.

Mr Dickson had a similar disposition, of jealously protecting the integrity of the state, with regards to other viable projects started by his predecessors. He either completed or continued work on them.

As a true democrat, he ensured that members of the opposition operated freely, as neither they nor their property was ever attacked. And when one of them brazenly took over a government property, and converted it to their party office, Dickson did not use force to eject them. Rather, he went to cut to get the party to evict them.

He also gave opposition unfettered access to public and government arenas for their campaigns, in most cases, providing security and other logistics, including for Candidate Buhari, who was running against sitting President Goodluck Jonathan, a Bayelsan.

Even when the Vice-President, who was of the opposition party, visited Yenagoa to campaign for Timipre Sylva in the same election that Dickson was seeking re-election, Dickson did not only facilitate a hitch-free campaign for them, but also hosted the VP, the opposition candidate and politicians right inside government house.

This gesture was only in keeping with Dickson’s long-standing tolerance of opposition elements, firmly standing in the way of any persecution of such opposition elements. Even as Attorney General soon after the impeachment of Alamieseigha, Dickson, wrote the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo, through his Attorney-General of the Federation, Bayo Ojo, on the need to stop further prosecution of Alamieyeseigha’s last Speaker in the interest of peace and stability in the state.

Mr Dickson’s belief is that the law was too important to be used against one person, most especially in a Bayelsa where they did not have too many leading lights of national pedigree. This was why he entered a nolle prosequi against the trial of Alamieseigha’s Speakers. When stakeholders in Ekeremor in Jonathan’s government blackmailed Dickson to Jonathan, Jonathan sent for him, heard me out, and backed his decision. Jonathan, as Governor practised politics of accommodation and peace. Dickson said Jonathan as Governor was not only passionate about the development of Bayelsa, but also practiced politics of accommodation and peace

This pattern continued even when Dickson eventually became Governor, after the Supreme Court sacked Sylva as Governor, and he was being prosecuted for corruption by the EFCC. Dickson insisted Bayelsa State was not interested, and would not join the case against Sylva. Similarly, he refused to probe the Sylva administration, agreeing only to set up a technical committee on asset verification, to determine what was standing to the credit (or liability) of the state – since the circumstance of his take-over made it impossible for him to get any handover note.

By refusing to probe Sylva, Gov Dickson also averted plunging Bayelsa into an unending cycle of probes, which could only serve to distract him ,and future administrations, from the core job of developing Bayelsa

This conviction also informs the reason why, as Governor, Senator or Member of House of Representatives, Countryman always backs, and also mobilises lawmaker colleagues to back, any qualified Bayelsan nominated for federal appointment – either as minister, Director or Head of a federal agency, irrespective of whatever political party such nominees belong to.

This is also partly responsible for why, in his eight years of governorship, Dickson stopped the sickening tradition of impeaching Deputy Governors, Speakers of the state Assembly, and removing the state party chairmen, in a seeming game of musical chairs. This permanently brought peace and political stability, which the current Governor, to his credit, is also building on.

President Obasanjo in one of his visits, openly asked Dickson: what is your secret for stabilising this otherwise volatile state. Here is the secret: Grace of God, Large heartedness, tolerance, being true and authentic, fairness and firmness in decisionmaking, leading and serving with Christian sincerity, forgiveness and not being petty. “I only confront opponents at elections, and defeat them” he said, adding that thereafter, they become friends and brothers. Even those who criticise are not enemies.

Known as a quintessential essential team builder, he encouraged his aides and team members to work together, debate both with him and among themselves. And he regularly and effusively praised and commended them for their contributions. He had such praise words as “my dependable ally’, ‘the best Speaker in Nigeria’ ‘reliable Commissioner’ etc. He gave credit to them, not to himself, to enable them build confidence in themselves, and encourage them.

Seriake Dickson is one administrator not given to irrational emotive actions and outbursts. This was severally demonstrated in the way he managed relationship with the Villa during the Presidency of Goodluck Jonathan, under whom he had served as Attorney General in Bayelsa. And whom till date remains his boss.

He says, with Alamieseigha dead, Jonathan is the only one he can defer to, politically, in Bayelsa.

While those close to the Presidency and the Aso Rock Villa, and who had other pecuniary interest (including governorship ambitions) in Bayelsa, mobilised the Villa to destabilise Bayelsa, discredit Dickson and create a wedge between him and the President, Dickson refused to be provoked. Rather, he stoically bore the pain and treachery, like a Spartan. He remained one of the staunchest supporters of Jonathan to the last day of the latter in office, and even till this day.

In fact, it is on record that Dickson was the only PDP governor who refused to take any money from Jonathan for the 2015 presidential election campaign. This was why PDP leaders in Bayelsa were not prosecuted when Buhari’s government began to probe 2015 election funding. Dickson regarded Jonathan’s election as his own election, and resoundingly delivered Bayelsa to Jonathan and the PDP. And when Jonathan eventually lost the Presidency, Dickson mobilised Ijaw leaders to give him a hero’s reception back home.

The strength and staying power of Seriake Dickson, can be reduced to his knack for consensus building, providing visionary leadership, leading by example, as well as a large hearted, genuine and God-fearing Christian disposition to politics. Of course there is this overriding respect for sanctity of life and a high sense of duty. And he identifies, grooms and projects talents. Which explains why he has raised an army of professionals and leaders in all spheres of life, most of whom have remained loyal and faithful to the cause. The downside of all these, for me, however, is that Countryman often forgives even those who stray and betray his trust, and often goes out of his way to bring them back to the fold, and to the path of rectitude.

Above all, however, his grip, it would seem, is in mobilising people to defeat Federal Might during elections. Not violence for violence, nor gun for gun, but vote for vote, in all elections, especially, since 2015, when soldiers, police and armed thugs were massed by an adversarial Central Government in an attempt to take over Bayelsa. But they always met a brickwall in a Dickson, backed by people power, sans violence.

Dickson proudly thumps his chest thus: “I have an army of youths, women, men, groups and people of goodwill. And above all, I have the unseen hand of God upon me.

“I don’t need guns or cults to win elections. I am one Bayelsa politician who has never bought guns for, or armed, any thug. Who does not maintain an army of thugs or cultists, either for election or any other purposes.”

Not a man to repay evil with evil, or good with evil, Dickson keeps close to his heart, all those who have assisted and supported him over the years, insisting that people who support, must be the first to benefit from government. His popular saying is ‘monkey work, monkey chop… Support for support, and loyalty for loyalty.’ This is the popular mantra among his core supporters. And they know that when they follow him, he doesn’t leave people behind. And this is the trait that has made most of the current people in government.

Asked how he reacts to those he had helped in the past, and even into office, turning round to betray him and spread propaganda and fake news, to demarket and diminish him, and the Distinguished Senator goes philosophical: “What we do, or what God uses us to do, for anybody is a reflection of who we are and our values. And everyone is in control of that. On the other hand, how the people we have helped, would react, or what they do to us, is a reflection of who they are and their values. And we’re not in control of that.

So the best thing to do is not to place hope or expectation of reward on them. The right thing is to leave things to God.

As my father taught me; let the word owe us, not the other way round. Because you’ll not be able to pay if you owe the world. But the world can always repay us, even with generations unborn, and with interest.

Anyone who pays evil for good done, or received, must realise that there are repercussions both here and the hereafter. That is my belief”.

Of course, Dickson’s politics transcends the boundaries of Bayelsa. Credited with christening Bayelsa as the Jerusalem of the Ijaw Nation, Dickson’s politics has always tended towards integrating the Ijaw people all over the country as well as the entire Niger Delta region. As Governor, he appointed Ijaws from states as far as Ondo, Delta etc. Into his government. He stands out today as one who has promoted Ijaw unity the most in contemporary Nigeria – at least, among his contemporaries.

His unwavering commitment to the cultural emancipation and rebirth of his people is epitomised in the now historical Heroes Park, to where his government reburied the remains of Ijaw folk hero, Isaac Adaka Boro, retrieved from its original burial place in Lagos, And buried with full honours and fanfare.

Also buried in the Heroes Park is General Owoye Azazi, former Chief of Army Staff, National Security Adviser and first Ijaw four-Star General.

Although not a cemetery, the Heroes Park has mausoleums in honour of great nationalists, statesmen and Ijaw torchbearers like Chief Melford Okilo, Chief Dappa-Biriye, Ernest Ikoli and several others.

Mr Dickson also honoured several Ijaws and daughters by name a host of public facilities after them. These include the College of Education, Sagbama, Named afte Isaac Adaka Boro and Government House Banquet Hall, named after Chief Alamieyeseigha. He alsp named the halls in the Traditional Rulers Complex which he built and was commissioned by President Jonathan, after King Koko of Nembe and another hall after his great grandfather King Kpadia of Tarakri Kingdom.

Others are King Alfred Diete-Spiff Helipad in Yenagoa, Gen Owoye Azazi Control Centre of Operation Doo-Akpo, Chief Harold Dappa-Biriye International Conference Centre, Chief Gabriel Cultural Centre, Prof EJ Allogoa Museum.

The Ijaw National Academy was not just a cultural statement, but a flagship project of a rather bullish intervention in Education by Governor Dickson, and his deliberate sign-posting of the future.

He regularly invited ambassadors, intellectuals and statesmen to the Academy to interact, inspire and encourage the students. Among those who found time to visit the school were, President Gowon, who actually commissioned the school, Professors Wole Soyinka, Gabriel Okara, JP Clark, Allagoa, among others.

It is worthy of note that for the entire period of his governorship, Dickson always made out time to interact with leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Afenifere, the Arewa union and other ethnic groups in the state for continuous peace, harmony, cross pollination of ideas and mutual coexistence in the state.

Dickson declared a state of emergency in Education in Bayelsa State, and walked every inch of his talk.

Although this is not in any an exhaustive account of Dickson’s eight-year governorship, he gave Bayelsa its first set of boarding schools, established student loans, Tertiary Loans board, education development trust fund, both of which formed the basis was what was recently adopted by the federal government for the newly established NELFUND.

Even though the development of Bayelsa remains paramount in his mind, Dickson is pursuing the crusade from the front of the National Assembly, leaving his successor, Gov. Douye Diri to continue on the home front. Unlike in other states, Dickson has deliberately stayed away from the Yenagoa government. Diri is severally on record to have commended Dickson for not interfering in his government. The result is that Diri freely runs his government like other governors who prosecuted and won their own elections without assistance from anybody.

Mr Dickson said he deliberately stays away because of his love for, and interest in the development of, Bayelsa. He also does not make any personal demands on Diri, like other predecessors in other states.

Of course, there are always the self-serving do-gooders within, and outside of, government who keep spreading all manner of propaganda about this former Governor, to diminish him before the people, but Dickson has managed the situation maturely, ignoring the provocation and refusing to be drawn into any altercation, or react to any of their shenanigans. Like the tiger, he does not need to proclaim his tigeritude.

Clearly, the way Senator Dickson has managed this situation is the major reason Bayelsa has not been reduced to a theatre of war, like what is happening in neighbouring River State and several other states, where governors and their predecessors are permanently at war.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

