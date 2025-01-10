The Katsina State Directorate of Information and Communication Technology (KATDICT) and the Katsina Youth Craft Village (KYCV) have entered into an inter-agency partnership aimed at enhancing youths employment and economic development through digital and vocational skills acquisition.
The Director-General of the KATDICT, Naufal Ahmed and the Coordinator of KYCV Kabir Abdullahi Kofar Soro announced the partnership during a working visit of the former to KYCV. During the visit to KYCV, Mr Ahmed emphasised KATDICT’s strong inter-agency collaboration and user-centred design to achieve digital transformation.
According to the KATDICT director-general, “This partnership aligns with Governor Radda’s directive to transform the Youth Craft Village into a skills acquisition hub, focusing on digital literacy and technology-driven vocational training.”
Briefing the ICT Director on its operations, the KYCV Coordinator, Mr Abdullahi, an engineer, noted that Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s vision of transforming the village into a leading skills acquisition centre for youth and women was fast becoming a reality.
|
Mr Abdullahi also made it known that the governor has transferred four additional skills acquisition centres in Daura and Malumfashi to KYCV’s management. He praised the visionary leadership of Governor Radda for propelling the centre to lead the charge in skills, vocational and economic development.
Expressing his satisfaction with the partnership, Mr Ahmed noted, “I am particularly excited about our ongoing collaboration to fully digitize KYCV’s processes, including admission, record keeping and attendance.”
He stressed that the partnership would aid the administration’s goal of empowering youth through digital skills and creating sustainable employment opportunities.
“Through these partnerships, we are building a foundation for sustainable digital growth that will benefit all residents of Katsina State,” Mr Ahmed assured.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999