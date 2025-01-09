Katsina State Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe, has led a high-level delegation to Nahda University in Beni Suef, Egypt, to evaluate the progress of 41 medical students who are beneficiaries of the state government’s foreign scholarship scheme.
The delegation was received by the University President, Prof Hossam Elmallahy, and Vice President, Prof Ashraf Omar Mahmoud.
The Deputy Governor explained that the visit was to address the students’ academic and welfare needs, including tuition fees, accommodation, utilities, and upkeep allowances for the entire studies duration.
“This initiative represents a cornerstone of Governor Radda’s healthcare reforms,” the Deputy Governor stated.
|
“By investing in these promising medical students from public secondary schools, we are building a robust healthcare workforce that will serve our communities directly,” Mr Lawal further explained.
He equally stated that Governor Dikko Radda’s vision for the foreign scholarships extends beyond education, adding that it provides opportunities for the less privileged children to have access to quality education and make a career in the medical profession.
The visit follows Governor Radda’s send forth ceremony for the 41 MBBS students on 22 January, 2024, where he outlined the programme initiative to ensure that the young medical professionals would return to serve in healthcare facilities within their respective local government areas and address healthcare needs in the state.
The high-level government delegation includes Usman Isyaku, Special Adviser Public Service Reforms; Dr Sabi’u Liadi, Executive Secretary Hospital Services Management Board; Dr Aminu Salisu, Executive Secretary Scholarship Board and Bello Lawal Yandaki,
National President Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999