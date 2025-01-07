Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle aimed at optimising the performance of the administration’s Building Your Future agenda. In the reshuffle, Malik Anas, a new commissionership nominee, has been appointed to head the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.
Mr Anas holds a masters degree in Business Administration from Bayero University, Kano. He is a former Katsina State Accountant-General, and member of different professional bodies including Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Financial Reporting of Nigeria and others. Also, Bello Husaini Kagara, who heads the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, will now lead the Ministry of Finance while Bashir Tanimu Gambo, who previously served as Finance Commissioner, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.
The reshuffle also sees Yusuf Rabi’u Jirdede reassignment from the Ministry of Special Duties to assume leadership of the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Investment, while Adnan Nahabu has been redeployed from Commerce, Trade and Investment to head the Ministry of Special Duties.
Governor Radda directed the newly appointed and reassigned commissioners to maintain excellent service to the people of Katsina State. He specifically charged Mr Anas to align his ministry’s objectives with the administration’s Building Your Future agenda, while urging all commissioners to intensify their efforts in serving the people of the state diligently.
