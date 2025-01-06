Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied company is excited to announce the relaunch of Nigeria’s beloved Honeywell brand. This milestone event that was held in Lagos, unveiled Honeywell’s dynamic new identity, featuring vibrant packaging, enhanced product quality, and a renewed commitment to meeting consumer needs.

With decades-long heritage, Honeywell has been synonymous with quality and trust. Its portfolio includes Noodles, Pasta (Macaroni and spaghetti), and the ball food offerings Semolina and Wheat. The relaunch signifies a bold step forward, combining tradition with innovation to cater to modern Nigerian families. The relaunched Honeywell brand offers improvedquality for Noodles and Pasta with strands of happiness.

The Honeywell Semo and Wheat allows you to appreciate the same great taste in a bigger pack sizes but same overall providing affordable nutrition in various pack sizes, a pragmatic response to consumers’ needs in accordance with their budgets.

“This relaunch represents a strategic transformation for the Honeywell brand,” said Devlin Hainsworth, Managing Director of Food, Flour Mills of Nigeria. “Over the last couple of years,we have focused on raising the quality of Honeywell Pasta and Noodles. Honeywell Semolina and Wholewheat represents leading edge quality, and we have maintained this. We have also made Honeywell more available through our distribution network and invested in the marketing of the Brands, be that with Bambalya for Noodles, Strands of happiness for Pasta and same great taste for Semoilina but in a larger pack at the same price. Honeywell is a loved brand, and we have shown it some love, the new brand identity is the logical next step in the journey to bring the Honeywell basket back to Nigerian families and all it represents.”

The new packaging is a visual celebration of Nigeria’s vibrant culture and the brand’s enduring legacy. With enhanced nutritional value and taste, the updated products promise to enrich the lives of families across the country.

“Honeywell’s relaunch is more than just a visual upgrade; it’s a movement. Our goal is to bring happiness to everyday Nigerian with our offerings, and with this improved quality, we are now proud to reintroduce the brands to our consumers,” said Ilyas Kazeem, Marketing Director. “Through innovative marketing campaigns, in-store promotions, and digital outreach, we’re inviting Nigerians to rediscover the brand they love.”

The campaign features exciting opportunities for consumers to engage with the brand, including online contests, and on-ground activations. By leveraging multiple channels, Flour Mills of Nigeria aims to ensure that every Nigerian feels connected to the Honeywell story.

Incorporated in September 1960 and quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1978, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc, owners of the iconic Golden Penny Food brand is one of Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied companies. With a broad basket of food products and robust pan-Nigerian production, distribution, and supply chain network, FMN is a fully integrated and diversified food and agro-allied group.

FMN group strives in its purpose to “Feed and Enrich Lives, Every Day” through its five core food value chains: Grains, Sweeteners, Oils and Fats, Proteins, and Starches. FMN creates value along the entire food chain with its “farm-to-table” model by providing inputs and know-how to farmers, aggregating and sourcing crops and raw materials to supply its world-class processing facilities across Nigeria, and distributing its innovative food brands to its customers.

