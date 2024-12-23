Montblanc brought the opulence and decadence of the Jazz Age to Lagos, Nigeria, with an exclusive Great Gatsby-themed Collectors Cocktail Event at The Penthouse, Providus Bank, Victoria Island. The evening celebrated the launch of Montblanc’s Great Characters Homage to The Great Gatsby collection in Nigeria, showcasing the Maison’s unparalleled craftsmanship and artistry.

The intimate gathering brought together Nigeria’s finest collectors, key opinion leaders, and friends of the brand to experience the latest addition to Montblanc’s legacy of high artistry writing instruments. Guests were immersed and brought back to the 1920s to revel in the world of luxury inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerld’s iconic novel, whose themes of ambition and elegance align seamlessly with the heritage of the Maison.

A highlight of the evening was a welcome address by John Obayuwana, Managing Director of Polo Limited, who celebrated the enduring partnership between Polo and Montblanc. His words underscored the shared commitment to excellence, craftsmanship, and timeless artistry.

The evening also showcased Montblanc’s most exclusive creations, including limited-edition writing instruments inspired from the Art Deco period and glamour of the Roaring Twenties. Each edition in the collection incorporates intricate details that depict Gatsby’s lifestyle reflecting on an aura of luxury and sophistication synonymous with Montblanc’s tradition of elegant and timeless style.

The Lagos event reaffirmed Montblanc’s commitment to growing its presence in Nigeria, further establishing the Maison as the leading writing instrument brand in the region. Johann Dahann, Managing Director Africa for Montblanc states: “This evening is a celebration of not only our Great Gatsby collection but also the vibrant community of collectors and luxury enthusiasts here in Nigeria. We are honored to bring this unique experience to Lagos and to connect our brand’s rich legacy with the culture and sophistication of this remarkable city.

«As Montblanc continues to expand in the African markets, this evening reiterates the importance of Nigeria asa key strategic market in the region, » .

For more information on the Great Gatsby collection, please visit https://www.montblanc.com/

Synonymous with excellence in craftsmanship and design, Montblanc has been pushing the boundaries of innovation ever since the Maison first revolutionised the culture of writing in 1906. Ingenuity and imagination continue to be driving forces for the Maison today as it advances its expression of fine craftsmanship across product categories: writing instruments, watches, leather goods, new technologies and accessories. Reflecting upon its ongoing mission to create fine lifetime companions born from bold ideas and expertly crafted through the skills of the Maison’s artisans, the iconic Montblanc Emblem has become the ultimate seal of performance, quality and an expression of sophisticated style.

Information for Press:

All Information and images are available to download on the Montblanc Press Lounge: https://press.montblanc.com/

