A prominent Turkish company, Direkci Group, will begin mechanized farming and incorporate greenhouses to diversify agriculture in Zamfara State.
On Saturday, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Direkci Group, Nurullah Mehmet led a delegation on an official visit to Governor Dauda Lawal at his office in the government house in Gusau.
The Turkish firm plans to revolutionize agriculture in Zamfara State by cultivating cotton, sugarcane, and soybeans on a large scale.
In addition to traditional farming, the group will introduce mechanized farming methods, including greenhouse technology and poultry farming, which promise substantial benefits across multiple fronts.
|
In his remarks, Governor Lawal emphasized his administration’s commitment to ensuring food security and creating employment opportunities for the people of Zamfara State.
“As I promised during the campaign, if elected, my government will focus on security, agriculture and food security, education, healthcare, the economy, and empowerment.
“Our beloved state, Zamfara, is recognised as an agricultural society. Our goal is to revive this sector. We aim to secure the state so people can return to their farms.
“Most importantly, after securing the farms, the next step is to provide advanced technologies for our farmers, as we already have the land and the workforce.
“This is why we enthusiastically welcome partnerships and collaborations with investors with a proven track record, such as the Direkci Groups.
“I traveled to Turkey in July, visiting greenhouse projects, dairy farming, poultry operations, and the Turk Traktor manufacturing plant. The Direkci Group is in Zamfara to introduce technological advancements in agriculture.”
Earlier, Mr Mehmet, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Direkci Groups, commended Governor Lawal for the many projects his administration has initiated in a short time.
“Our company, Direkci, is undertaking various projects across different states in Nigeria.
“Direkci’s agricultural Initiative in Zamfara state will enhance agricultural value chains and attract investment, fostering local economic growth.
“The introduction of greenhouses allows year-round cultivation, unaffected by seasonal changes. Improved crop yield and quality contribute to local food availability and reduce import dependence.
“Mechanized farming and poultry initiatives will create employment opportunities across various skill levels, from farmworkers to agribusiness professionals.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999