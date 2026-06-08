As His Royal Highness marks his 60th birthday, I find myself reflecting not only on the office he occupies, but also on the experiences that shaped his approach to leadership. His journey through banking, law, diplomacy, public administration and traditional leadership has given him a perspective that combines respect for institutions with an appreciation of the human dimension of leadership.

On the evening of 28th March 2022, while I had briefly stepped out of the office, I received a call from His Royal Highness, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli (CFR), Emir of Zazzau. He had received information that something appeared to be wrong with a train on the Kaduna-Abuja railway corridor.

At the time, the details were sketchy. Yet, the concern in his voice was enough for me to immediately return to the office and begin making contacts. As events unfolded, the information proved well-founded. That night would become one of the most difficult in Kaduna State’s recent history.

More than three years later, I still recall that conversation. Not because it was the first time His Royal Highness drew attention to an emerging security concern, but because it reflected qualities I had come to observe repeatedly over the years: attentiveness to developments on the ground, an extensive network of community contacts, and a deep sense of responsibility to the people he serves.

As His Royal Highness marks his 60th birthday, I find myself reflecting on those qualities and the many occasions on which I witnessed them first-hand during my years in public service.

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One thing that stood out throughout our engagements was his keen interest in security matters and his grasp of developments across communities. We constantly exchanged views on emerging threats and possible responses, not only within the Zazzau Emirate but in other parts of the state as well.

He was a strong supporter of the community-based approach we adopted in managing security challenges. The traditional institution under his leadership remained an important source of information and early warning. Through established channels, reports moved from the Ward Head to the Village Head, from the District Head to the Emirate Council, and onward to the government and security agencies.

We relied heavily on such reports. They were cross-checked with information from the security agencies and other intelligence sources available to the state government. In many cases, they helped us to better understand developments at the community level and respond appropriately.

The incident of 28th March 2022 demonstrated this in a profound way. The information His Royal Highness passed to me was concerning enough for me to immediately return to the office. As the situation became clearer, we established contact with the Garrison Commander, 1 Division Nigerian Army; the Commander, 453 Base Services Group of the Nigerian Air Force; the Director of State Security; and the Commissioner of Police. At the same time, our principal, His Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, was in contact with higher authorities, as reports of an attack on a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja continued to emerge.

I immediately sought to verify the information. Initial checks along the Katari and Rijana corridors yielded no clear indication of what had happened or where exactly the incident had occurred.

Then Aminu Baba-Ahmed contacted me and connected me with an individual who was on board the train. During the call, I could hear sporadic gunfire in the background, mixed with the cries and voices of distressed passengers. My heart sank. At the same time, I struggled to remain focused on gathering as much information as possible, particularly details that could help establish the location of the attack and guide the response.

It was a relief when we guided the passenger to activate the location feature on WhatsApp. After a few attempts, he succeeded and we finally received a location around Audu Jangom. For the first time that night, we had something concrete to work with. We immediately acted on the information and the response gathered momentum from there.

Whenever I reflect on that night, I remember that the first alert came from His Royal Highness. It was another example of how closely he followed developments on the ground and the importance he attached to ensuring that information reached the appropriate authorities without delay.

Another incident remains particularly memorable. On the night of the Tudun Biri tragedy, I found myself confronted with the challenge of managing an evolving and highly sensitive situation. While supervising the evacuation of the injured and coordinating efforts for the recovery of the deceased, I was also concerned about how best to communicate with the public in a manner that would prevent panic, speculation and unintended consequences.

Having initially informed His Royal Highness about the incident, I reached out to him again with an urgent request. I asked if he could record a brief voice message appealing for calm. Without hesitation, he agreed. In his message, he expressed sympathy to the victims and their families, offered prayers and reassured the public that the government, religious institutions, the Emirate and the military were actively responding to the situation. He appealed to citizens to remain calm and allow the authorities to manage the emergency.

Recognising the importance of the message, I immediately worked on it and produced a radio jingle that same night. We held it until the early hours of the following morning. As we convened an emergency security meeting, radio stations across the state began airing the message continuously. By the time information about the incident started spreading more widely, communities had already heard a calm and reassuring message from a trusted traditional leader. Security personnel had also been deployed to strategic locations and the response was proceeding in an orderly manner.

The message was widely received and, from the feedback that followed, it resonated with many people. For me, it was a reminder of the influence traditional institutions can have in moments of uncertainty. At a time when emotions were understandably high, His Royal Highness’ appeal for calm helped create the space needed for the authorities and emergency responders to carry out their work.

I also recall another instance that revealed a different aspect of his leadership. A complex situation had arisen following a series of allegations of unprofessional conduct against some security personnel operating in a community within the Emirate. As concerns grew and opinions became increasingly entrenched, there was the real risk that the matter could erode trust between the affected community and the security agencies.

Throughout the engagements that followed, His Royal Highness approached the matter with patience and an open mind. Rather than rushing to conclusions, he encouraged a careful examination of the facts and a broader understanding of the circumstances surrounding the allegations.

His interventions and observations helped shed light on aspects of the situation that had not initially received sufficient attention. As a fuller picture emerged, it became evident that the matter was more complex than it first appeared. The process ultimately led to a better understanding among all parties and helped preserve confidence between the community and the security agencies.

The outcome was appreciated by key stakeholders. I recall that the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, acknowledged His Royal Highness’ insight and statesmanship in helping bring greater clarity to the matter and ensuring that it was handled in a manner that served the interests of both justice and stability.

For me, the episode was another reminder of the value of thoughtful leadership, particularly in situations where emotions, perceptions and facts do not always align. In the end, the outcome strengthened cooperation and served the larger interests of peace and security.

The experiences I have recounted here are only a few examples. They represent some of the occasions on which I witnessed first-hand the Emir’s commitment to peace and security. There were many others.

From deliberations at meetings of the Kaduna State Security Council to other engagements on matters relating to peace, security and development, I came to appreciate the depth of his knowledge of both local and wider realities, and his willingness to contribute ideas and solutions to difficult challenges.

Whether in formal meetings or in our engagements outside them during my years in public service, His Royal Highness brought the same sense of responsibility and commitment to the welfare of the people.

Over time, I came to appreciate that these interventions were not isolated acts. They reflected a broader outlook. Whether the subject was security, education, community relations or the preservation of history, His Royal Highness consistently approached issues from the standpoint of institution-building. He understood that lasting solutions are rarely achieved through temporary measures alone. They require strong institutions, informed communities, responsible leadership and a shared sense of purpose.

This outlook was evident in many of our engagements. He attached great importance to the role of traditional institutions as partners in development, not merely as custodians of culture and tradition. He believed that traditional leadership must remain connected to the realities confronting the people and continue to contribute meaningfully to addressing contemporary challenges while preserving the values and heritage that define its identity.

Beyond security and public affairs, I have also observed his approach to the administration of the Emirate. His experiences in banking, law, diplomacy, public administration and traditional leadership have given him a broad perspective. Having served in the banking sector, the diplomatic service, and in public service, at both the federal and state levels before ascending the throne, he brought to the Emirate a blend of experiences that continue to shape his approach to leadership and institution-building.

Before ascending the throne of Zazzau, he had built a career that exposed him to different institutions and different ways of thinking. Those experiences appear to have shaped his understanding of leadership, institutions and public responsibility.

Perhaps because of this background, he has consistently demonstrated a willingness to build bridges across different interests and communities. He is able to engage government officials, traditional institutions, community leaders, development partners and ordinary citizens with equal ease.

I have also been impressed by his commitment to learning and his interest in the history of the Zazzau Emirate. He appreciates the importance of understanding the past, not merely for its own sake, but as a guide to the present and the future.

That appreciation of history was further reinforced in November 2021 during the presentation of the Nigerian edition of The Sokoto Caliphate by Professor Murray Last, published by Premium Times Books.

What struck me on that occasion was not merely his knowledge of the subject, but his conviction that history remains relevant to contemporary challenges. He spoke of history as a means of understanding the present and shaping the future, rather than as a record of events confined to the past.

Several themes emerged from his remarks. He drew attention to the central place of education in the reform and advancement of society. He also emphasised the value of dialogue in resolving differences and overcoming challenges. Most significantly, he argued that contemporary challenges require solutions rooted in local realities and informed by historical experience.

My appreciation of these views did not come only from his speeches and public remarks. They were also reflected in some of the initiatives he undertook after ascending the throne.

One of the early things that caught my attention was his effort to restore important symbols associated with the authority and heritage of the Zazzau Emirate. He also supported efforts aimed at updating and preserving the history of the Emirate for future generations.

Perhaps the most visible expression of this commitment is the establishment of the Aliyu Dan Sidi Museum and Documentation Centre. More than a museum, it represents an investment in memory, scholarship and cultural preservation.

I found the choice of name particularly significant. Emir Aliyu Dan Sidi occupies an important place in the history of Zazzau. A scholar and ruler from the Mallawa dynasty, he was deposed by the British colonial administration in 1920 and died in exile a few years later. His story remains one of the defining chapters in the history of the Emirate.

To me, naming the centre after Aliyu Dan Sidi was about more than honouring a former Emir. It reflected a determination to preserve institutional memory and ensure that important chapters in the history of Zazzau remain accessible to future generations.

I was equally impressed by the decision to incorporate one of the oldest structures within the palace complex into this preservation effort. It demonstrated a practical understanding of the relationship between heritage and continuity: preserving the past while ensuring that it remains relevant to the present.

Taken together, these initiatives reveal a leader who sees history not as an ornament of tradition but as an important resource for education, identity and institutional development.

The same commitment is evident in his support for education. He understands its transformative value and has remained a strong advocate for expanding opportunities for learning, particularly among young people.

If there is one principle that I believe runs through many of His Royal Highness’s engagements and interventions, it is his abiding respect for due process, law and order. Whether dealing with matters of security, community relations, development or the affairs of the Emirate, he has consistently demonstrated a preference for consultation, fairness and adherence to established processes.

He understands that sustainable progress cannot be built on expediency alone. Institutions are strengthened when rules are respected, responsibilities are clearly defined and decisions are guided by a sense of justice and accountability.

Equally important is his belief in the values of unity, mutual respect and collective responsibility. He has consistently encouraged cooperation across communities, institutions and interests, recognising that meaningful development is best achieved when people work together in pursuit of shared goals.

As His Royal Highness marks his 60th birthday, I find myself reflecting not only on the office he occupies, but also on the experiences that shaped his approach to leadership. His journey through banking, law, diplomacy, public administration and traditional leadership has given him a perspective that combines respect for institutions with an appreciation of the human dimension of leadership.

The episodes I have recounted here represent only a fraction of the many occasions on which I had the privilege of interacting with him in public service. Yet they offer a glimpse into the qualities that have come to define his leadership: attentiveness to the concerns of communities, a commitment to dialogue, respect for knowledge, an appreciation of history and a belief in the importance of building institutions that can endure beyond individuals.

Whether during moments of crisis, deliberations on matters of security, discussions on education and development, or efforts aimed at preserving the history and heritage of the Zazzau Emirate, His Royal Highness has consistently demonstrated a sense of responsibility to both present and future generations.

As he celebrates this milestone, I pray that Almighty Allah grants him continued good health, wisdom and strength, and many more years of service to the people of the Zazzau Emirate, Kaduna State and Nigeria.

Samuel Aruwan is a former commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State and a postgraduate student at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.