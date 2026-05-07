Nigeria deserves better than an opposition that is perpetually in transit — jumping from one party to another, from one talking point to the next, without ever settling on a coherent governing philosophy. Power, in this context, appears to be the objective, not the means to an articulated end.

As Nigeria approaches yet another general election cycle, the political landscape is buzzing with activity, but it feels pretty empty in terms of substance. The opposition, which should ideally be a hotbed of innovative ideas and a check on those in power, has turned into a dizzying ride of party switchers, legal battles, and heated exchanges.

Parties are less concerned with building ideological clarity or policy depth than with calculating which platform is least encumbered by court cases and most viable for a presidential ticket. It is politics in constant motion, yet going nowhere.

At the heart of opposition messaging today is a single refrain: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must go. That sentiment, in itself, is not unusual in a democracy. Governments are meant to be challenged. But what is striking is the vacuum that follows the call for change. Beyond the urgency to unseat the incumbent, there is little clarity on what should replace his policies, or how differently Nigeria would be governed.

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The economic reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration, especially the removal of the fuel subsidy and the opening up of the foreign exchange market, have certainly brought about some immediate hardships. We’ve seen inflation spike, the cost of living climb steeply, and there’s a palpable sense of frustration among the public. Yet, these results weren’t exactly a surprise.

The President himself repeatedly stated that the hardship would be unavoidable if the economy is to be reset on a sustainable path. Notably, these same reforms have been broadly affirmed by global economic rating institutions and financial observers as necessary and long overdue structural corrections for Nigeria’s fiscal stability.

This is precisely where meaningful opposition should distinguish itself — not by merely echoing public discomfort, but by presenting credible, better-structured alternatives. Should subsidy have remained indefinitely despite its fiscal drain? If not, what transition model would have softened the impact?

On forex, is a return to a controlled regime truly preferable, and at what cost to transparency, investor confidence, and long-term growth? These are the questions that a serious opposition must answer. Silence, or blanket rejection, is not a policy.

When pressed for specifics — like the removal of fuel subsidies, changes to the exchange rate, or student loan programmes — he stuck to his guns but didn’t provide any alternative plans. The reality is, governance isn’t as simple as hitting a reset button. Every policy that gets tossed out leaves a gap that needs to be filled with something better, fairer, or more sustainable. Promising to repeal without offering a replacement just leads to a campaign built on uncertainty.

Lately, the public appearances of key opposition leaders have only heightened worries about a lack of clear ideas. When former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was asked which policies he would scrap from the current administration, he simply said he would eliminate “everything.”

When pressed for specifics — like the removal of fuel subsidies, changes to the exchange rate, or student loan programmes — he stuck to his guns but didn’t provide any alternative plans. The reality is, governance isn’t as simple as hitting a reset button. Every policy that gets tossed out leaves a gap that needs to be filled with something better, fairer, or more sustainable. Promising to repeal without offering a replacement just leads to a campaign built on uncertainty.

Peter Obi, on his part, recently at the announcement of his moving to a new party, emphasised the absence of a national carrier, pointing to countries like Bangladesh investing heavily in brand new air planes running into billions of dollars.

Yet, this raises deeper questions about priority and context. Globally, many governments have moved away from fully state-owned airlines after decades of inefficiency, debt accumulation, and operational losses. Even where states retain stakes, operations are often structured as commercial enterprises, with private participation and strict performance metrics.

Nigeria’s own history with Nigerian Airways offers a cautionary tale. To elevate a national airline as a pressing national priority, while dismissing large-scale infrastructure projects like the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, which could unlock trade corridors, tourism, and regional integration — suggests a misalignment of economic priorities on Peter Obi’s part.

What emerges from these patterns is not merely disagreement with government policy, but an absence of policy architecture altogether. Opposition politics has been reduced to reaction, not proposition. There is energy, but no direction; criticism, but no construction.

As the elections approach, Nigerians must demand more than slogans and indignation. They must insist on clarity, depth, and accountability, not just from those in office, but from those who seek to occupy it. Because in the end, the quality of governance a nation receives is often a reflection of the seriousness of both its rulers and its challengers.

This is a risky environment for any democracy. The true strength of a political system isn’t just about how capable those in power are; it’s also about the credibility of those who want to take their place.

A strong opposition plays a crucial role in governance by presenting alternative visions, detailed plans, and realistic paths to reform. It pushes those in power to defend, refine, and enhance their policies. Without that kind of pressure, public discussions can quickly turn into mere noise.

Nigeria deserves better than an opposition that is perpetually in transit — jumping from one party to another, from one talking point to the next, without ever settling on a coherent governing philosophy. Power, in this context, appears to be the objective, not the means to an articulated end.

For the electorate, the question becomes unavoidable: how do you entrust the future of a complex, fragile economy to political actors who cannot clearly explain what they would do differently?

Opposition is not merely about replacing a government; it is about presenting a superior alternative. When that alternative is absent, the call for change begins to sound less like a vision and more like a gamble.

As the elections approach, Nigerians must demand more than slogans and indignation. They must insist on clarity, depth, and accountability, not just from those in office, but from those who seek to occupy it. Because in the end, the quality of governance a nation receives is often a reflection of the seriousness of both its rulers and its challengers.

Selah!

Kayode Adebiyi , a PR professional and public affairs commentator, resides in London.