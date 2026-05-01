In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise belongs to Allah, the Clear Truth, who establishes the truth and nullifies falsehood, even if the criminals dislike it. I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah alone, without partner, and I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and Messenger. May Allah send abundant peace and blessings upon him. To proceed:

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that, our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) strongly condemned tribalism and described it using strong language regarding its odor and nature. He said:

“Leave it, for it is rotten and smelly.”

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When tribalism appeared among his companions, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) famously stated:

“Leave it, for it is rotten” or “Leave it, for it is filthy/stinking.”

He (Peace be upon him) disassociated himself from those who promote it, saying:

“He is not one of us who calls to tribalism, or fights for the sake of tribalism, or dies following the way of tribalism.”

Supporting, promoting, fighting or struggling due to tribalism is considered a characteristic of the pre-Islamic time of ignorance (Jahilliyyah).

Tribalism is defined as aiding one’s tribe in wrongdoing or behaving with prejudice based on lineage.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) aimed to replace tribal allegiance with unity based on faith and righteousness, rather than bloodlines.

Respected brothers and sisters! Racism and tribalism represent pre-Islamic ignorance (Jahilliyyah), not the teachings of Islam, which reject superiority based on lineage or colour. Allah the Most High says:

“”Indeed the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you.” [Qur’an, 49:13]

The last sermon of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) emphasised that no race holds superiority over another; only piety matters.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) stated that:

“He is not one of us who calls to tribalism.”

Supporting someone kin in wrongdoing is compared to a filthy, dead camel; justice must prevail regardless of tribe.

Differences in colour and language are divine signs, not causes for division. Racism is likened to Iblis’s disobedience, fuelled by a false sense of superiority. Value lies solely in piety and taqwa, not ethnicity.

For example, the appointment of Bilal Ibn Rabah, a black former slave as the first Mu’azzin by the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) shattered societal hierarchies. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) corrected a companion Abu Zar, for using racist language, showcasing that such attitudes belong to the past. Command was given based on capability, not tribal lineage, as we learned in the appointment of Usamah Ibn Zaid by Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Hajj and congregational prayers are the ultimate, practical demonstration of equality where all racial differences disappear in worship. While loving one’s people is natural, fanaticism is forbidden, as true virtue is found in the heart.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“All of you are the children of Adam, and Adam was created from dust.”

And he said:

“He is not one of us who calls to tribalism.”

He also said:

“Listen and obey your leader even if your leader is an Ethiopian slave…”

Remember that, tribalism is not patriotism; it is a mental disease. Islam cures it by affirming that all are equal, and the only superiority is in piety and taqwa.

And Islam fundamentally rejects all forms of racism, tribalism, and bigotry, teaching that human diversity is a sign of Allah’s creativity rather than a basis for superiority. Racism is viewed as a disease stemming from arrogance and pre-Islamic ignorance (jahiliyyah). The Qur’an emphasises that the only distinction between people in the sight of Allah is righteousness and taqwa.

Islam views racism and tribalism as Asabiyyah—a remnant of pre-Islamic ignorance, defined as blind partisan support, which the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) firmly rejected.

True faith demands recognising one humanity, as all are created from one source, making discrimination a rejection of divine design.

Tribalism is considered a profound evil in Islam, often termed a remnant of the era of ignorance (Jahilliyyah) that divides the Ummah and contradicts the core principles of equality and justice taught by Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever supports his people in oppression is like a dead camel that falls into a well and is pulled out by its tail.”

And he (Peace be upon him) said:

“Allah has removed from you the arrogance of pagan ignorance… You are all children of Adam, and Adam was created from dust.”

And he said:

“O People! Indeed, your Lord is one and your father Adam is one. There is no virtue of an Arab over a foreigner, nor a foreigner over an Arab, nor a white skin over black skin, nor black skin over white skin, except by righteousness and Taqwa.” [Musnad of Imam Ahmad]

We were made into nations and tribes not to despise one another, but to know one another. Tribalism brings division; Taqwa brings unity. Do not choose to follow a path that brings you closer to ignorance of Jahiliyyah and further from the Sunnah.

There were two men among the Children of Israel—one a consistent sinner, the other a pious worshiper. The worshiper would see the sinner and say, Stop. One day, finding him sinning again, he said, “By Allah, Allah will not forgive you.” When they both passed away and stood before Allah, Allah said to the sinner: “Enter Paradise by My mercy.” And to the worshiper, He said: “Did you think you had power over what is in My hand? Take him to the Hellfire.”

The lesson in the above story is that, tribalism or arrogance makes us judge others unworthy, but righteousness is known only to Allah.

Tribalism is not just preferring one’s culture; it is believing one’s tribe is superior to another. Islam explicitly forbids this. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said that those who behave with tribal pride are like a beetle rolling dung—humiliating themselves for something worthless.

The Ummah is like one body; if the eye hurts, the whole body feels it. If we destroy each other based on tribe, we destroy ourselves. Let us adopt the colour of Islam, not the colours of our tribes. Any call to tribalism is a return to Jahiliyyah. Stand firm for justice, even if it is against your own tribe or family. Tribalism destroys the Jama’ah, a one united Ummah.

Ya Allah, make us among those who earn Your forgiveness and safety, and remove the sickness and disease of tribalism and racism from our hearts.

Ya Allah, grant victory to Islam and honour the Muslims. Destroy the enemies of Islam and all criminals. Ya Allah, send tranquility into the hearts of the Muslim believers. Raise high the banner of the religion by Your power, O Most Strong, O Most Firm.

Ya Allah, restrain the hands of the oppressors from us. Grant us from Yourself a protector and grant us from Yourself a helper.

Ya Allah, grant us security in our homelands. Rectify our leaders and those in authority over us. Place our leadership in the hands of those who fear You, remain mindful of You, and follow what pleases You.

Our Lord, grant us good in this world and good in the Hereafter, and protect us from the punishment of the Fire, ameen Ya Hayyu Ya Qayyum!

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Dhul-Qa’adah 13, 1447 AH (May 01, 2026).