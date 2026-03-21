In 1455, as Portuguese ships crept down the coast of West Africa in pursuit of gold, glory, and dominion during the age of discovery, power was not wielded by the sword alone. Far away in Rome, with ink and seal rather than cannon and sail, Pope Nicholas V issued a decree to King Afonso V of Portugal that would echo across continents and centuries. It was called Romanus Pontifex, a papal bull, the highest expression of authority in the Catholic world, carrying enormous weight in medieval Europe. The bull granted moral sanction to empire, transforming conquest into a divine mandate.

The document granted Portugal sweeping privileges in Africa, including exclusive rights to explore and trade along the West African coast. More ominously, it provided religious justification for conquest. One of its provisions authorized the Portuguese crown to “invade, capture, vanquish, and subdue… and reduce their persons to perpetual slavery.” In rationalizing this brutality, the Catholic Pontif framed the enterprise as a sacred mission, suggesting that the enslavement of Africans would ultimately save their souls by bringing them into Christianity.

History has long comforted itself with a familiar narrative about Christian missionaries in Africa. According to this account, they arrived bearing nothing but the gospel, animated by a singular mission to redeem souls and illuminate a supposedly benighted continent. It is a narrative that sits well with the moral imagination of empire. Yet history, when examined with intellectual honesty, reveals a far more complicated reality.

In many parts of Africa, the missionary did not merely appear as a preacher of salvation but as the cultural vanguard of conquest. Long before colonial administrators and soldiers imposed formal rule, missionaries had already begun reshaping the psychological and cultural terrain. Through mission schools, churches, and the systematic denigration of indigenous belief systems as pagan or primitive, they helped soften the ground for European domination. The observation widely attributed to Desmond Tutu captures this paradox with devastating simplicity: “When the missionaries came to Africa, they had the Bible and we had the land. They said, ‘Let us pray.’ When we opened our eyes, we had the Bible and they had the land.”

Even the celebrated Scottish missionary and explorer David Livingstone articulated Africa’s future through the famous triad of “Christianity, Commerce, and Civilization.” Though presented as a benevolent civilizing vision, the phrase embodied a powerful ideological alliance between evangelism and imperial expansion.

This is not to deny that many missionaries were personally sincere, nor that some courageously challenged the excesses of colonial authority. Yet individual sincerity does little to obscure the broader structural role missionary activity often played within the machinery of empire. In many places, the missionary walked in front carrying the Bible, while the administrator and soldier followed behind carrying the flag.

In one of history’s profound ironies, the same religion that helped rationalize conquest in Africa would soon be deployed to legitimize the enslavement of Africans in the Americas. Christianity, widely regarded as the moral cornerstone of Western civilization, was repeatedly invoked by slaveholders as divine sanction for the plantation system. Select passages of scripture were carefully extracted and weaponized to reinforce obedience. Slave masters and sympathetic clergy alike pointed to verses such as “servants, obey your masters,” presenting bondage as part of a divinely ordained social order. Enslavement was even framed as an act of providential benevolence, a civilizing opportunity through which supposedly heathen Africans might be introduced to Christian salvation. In this manner, religion became entangled with the economic and political architecture of exploitation.

Across the plantations of the American South, enslaved Africans were often compelled to attend church services organized under the watchful authority of their masters. The theological message delivered in those spaces was unambiguous: obedience on earth would be rewarded in heaven, and suffering was to be endured rather than resisted. The Christianity offered to the enslaved was carefully stripped of its prophetic and emancipatory impulses and reduced instead to a doctrine of submission. In that context, religion functioned as a psychological instrument designed to preserve the prevailing order.

Yet history has a habit of frustrating the designs of power. In one of the most remarkable reversals in the long and complicated relationship between religion and domination, enslaved Africans in America quietly began transforming Christianity into something their masters had never intended. Rather than internalizing the theology of submission imposed upon them, they reinterpreted the faith through the prism of their own suffering and their irrepressible longing for freedom.

Within the pages of the Bible they discovered narratives that spoke directly to their lived experience. Among these, none resonated more deeply than the story of the Israelites enslaved in Egypt and delivered through divine intervention under the leadership of Moses. For enslaved Africans, Moses was not simply a distant biblical figure. He became the archetype of liberation. Pharaoh bore an uncanny resemblance to the plantation master, and the cry “Let my people go” echoed with electrifying relevance across the cotton fields and tobacco plantations of the American South.

Out of this reinterpretation emerged the spiritual foundations of what would later be recognized as liberation theology, a theological vision that insists that God stands with the oppressed and that authentic faith demands justice in the present world. Long before scholars and theologians gave the concept formal articulation, enslaved Africans were already practicing it in clandestine gatherings known as hush harbors, where they worshiped beyond the surveillance of slaveholders.

One of the most powerful expressions of this spiritual resistance emerged in the form of Negro spirituals. These songs were far more than simple religious melodies. They were layered with emotional depth and symbolic meaning, embodying sorrow, resilience, hope, and quiet rebellion. Spirituals such as “Go Down, Moses” invoked the drama of biblical liberation, drawing unmistakable parallels between the captivity of the Israelites and the bondage of Africans in America. The refrain “Let my people go” functioned not merely as lyrical expression but as a coded declaration of longing and defiance.

Other spirituals, including “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and “Steal Away,” are widely believed to have contained coded messages connected to escape networks such as the Underground Railroad. Through these songs, religion became both a psychological refuge and an instrument of resistance. The enslaved had taken the sacred language of scripture and transformed it into a map pointing toward freedom.

Following emancipation, this tradition of spiritual resistance found institutional expression in the rise of independent Black churches. These institutions quickly emerged as central pillars of African American communal life. They were not merely places of worship but also centers of education, political organization, and social solidarity. Within their walls, the theology of liberation matured and evolved.

By the twentieth century, the Black church had become the moral and organizational backbone of the civil rights movement. Many of the movement’s most influential leaders were clergy who drew directly from the ethical and prophetic traditions of Christianity to challenge the injustice of racial segregation. The most prominent among them was Martin Luther King Jr., whose philosophy of nonviolent resistance was deeply rooted in Christian theology. King’s sermons consistently invoked the biblical themes of justice, redemption, and liberation, framing the struggle for civil rights as a moral crusade.

He was joined by figures such as Ralph Abernathy, Fred Shuttlesworth, and Adam Clayton Powell Jr., all of whom used the pulpit as a platform for social transformation. Churches served as organizing centers for protests, boycotts, and voter registration drives. When African Americans gathered in church basements to strategize, they were participating in a long tradition of faith fused with resistance.

One of the most iconic episodes of the movement, the Montgomery Bus Boycott, was coordinated largely through church networks. In that moment, religion ceased to function as an instrument of submission and instead became a formidable force for mobilization and social change. The Black church had achieved something extraordinary. It had taken a religion once deployed to justify oppression and transformed it into a powerful engine of liberation.

When one contrasts this historical experience with the role religion often plays in parts of contemporary Africa, the divergence is striking. Across the continent, religion remains a powerful social force. Yet in many instances it has been manipulated by self-interested individuals who exploit the faith of their followers for personal enrichment or political influence. The proliferation of prosperity preaching frequently encourages impoverished congregants to surrender scarce resources in exchange for promises of miraculous wealth and divine favor.

Rather than confronting injustice, some religious leaders align themselves with political authority, offering spiritual legitimacy to corrupt regimes. In such circumstances, religion risks becoming a tool of pacification rather than liberation, a mechanism that discourages critical inquiry and diverts attention from systemic failures.

The irony is difficult to ignore. Descendants of enslaved Africans in America took a religion imposed upon them and transformed it into a theology of resistance that helped dismantle segregation and expand democratic rights. Meanwhile, in parts of the African continent where that same religion first arrived in the shadow of empire, it sometimes functions as a force that reinforces complacency.

The crucial difference lies not in the religion itself but in its interpretation and application. Faith, like any powerful idea, can serve radically different purposes depending on the intentions of those who wield it. In the hands of slaveholders, Christianity became a justification for bondage. In the hands of the enslaved, it became a cry for freedom.

The story of liberation theology in Black emancipation therefore stands as a powerful testament to human resilience and intellectual creativity. It demonstrates that oppressed people possess the remarkable capacity to reclaim even the instruments of their oppression and transform them into tools of liberation.

Through songs whispered in the darkness of plantations, sermons delivered in hidden gatherings, and movements organised within humble church halls, African Americans transformed religion into a language of hope. Their experience reminds us that faith, when anchored in justice and human dignity, can become one of the most formidable forces for liberation in human history.

Osmund Agbo is a medical doctor and author. His works include Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles. His latest works, Pray, Let the Shaman Die and Ma’am, I Do Not Come to You for Love, have just been released. He can be reached through: [email protected].