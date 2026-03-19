Nigeria’s ultra-wealthy can help capitalise and anchor National Women’s Entrepreneurship Guarantee Fund, a pooled vehicle designed to de-risk lending to women-led enterprises across commercial banks. Structured with the Central Bank of Nigeria, development finance institutions and participating lenders, the fund would provide partial credit guarantees, reduce collateral burdens and incentivise banks to expand their women-led SME portfolios.

Nigeria cannot deliver inclusive growth while structurally underinvesting in half of its economic engine.

Women own nearly half of Nigeria’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and sustain millions of jobs across agriculture, trade, manufacturing and services. Yet, access to affordable, scalable finance remains their single greatest constraint. This financing gap is macroeconomic.

At the same time, Nigeria is absorbing measurable economic losses from another structural blind spot: the care economy. Research from Economist Impact’s Childcare Dividend Initiative estimates that Nigeria loses approximately 1.09 per cent of its GDP annually because mothers are unable to participate fully in the workforce, due to childcare responsibilities.

With expanded access to affordable childcare, an estimated 1.7 million additional working mothers could enter the labour force by 2030 – roughly a 2.7 per cent expansion of the workforce.

Overlay this with the inequality data. According to Oxfam, the combined wealth of Nigeria’s five richest men, estimated at nearly $30 billion, is sufficient to end extreme poverty in the country. Yet, more than 130 million Nigerians live in multidimensional poverty, with women and girls disproportionately affected.

Nigeria is, therefore, confronting two simultaneous realities – extreme wealth concentration at the top and structural productivity losses at the base. Bridging that divide is more than a moral aspiration. It is an economic strategy.

Women already power Nigeria’s enterprise economy. Yet, the Gates Foundation’s “What Women Want” survey identifies the lack of start-up capital as the primary barrier to women’s advancement.

And data from the World Bank’s Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) shows repayment rates for women-led enterprises as exceeding 98 per cent. The persistent narrative that women represent excessive credit risk is not supported by evidence.

The evidence is clear: women-led businesses are bankable. The constraint is structural. Nigeria’s credit markets are not designed to recognise women’s assets and cash flows at scale, and the care infrastructure deficit keeps too many women time-poor. For decades, women entrepreneurs have relied on informal savings groups, rotating credit associations and family capital. These mechanisms provide resilience, but they rarely enable scale. Without scale, productivity stalls and national growth remains constrained.

There are important examples of private leadership.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation has demonstrated the catalytic power of equity-free seed capital. Aliko Dangote’s collaboration with the Bank of Industry has expanded SME financing. But grants, episodic interventions, and isolated partnerships cannot correct systemic distortions. Nigeria requires financial architecture to fund women. The next phase of leadership must focus on structured risk-sharing at national scale.

Nigeria’s ultra-wealthy can help capitalise and anchor National Women’s Entrepreneurship Guarantee Fund, a pooled vehicle designed to de-risk lending to women-led enterprises across commercial banks. Structured with the Central Bank of Nigeria, development finance institutions and participating lenders, the fund would provide partial credit guarantees, reduce collateral burdens and incentivise banks to expand their women-led SME portfolios.

What should a credible guarantee architecture include?

Transparent governance and credible oversight (CBN/BOI/DFIs, lenders, and independent voices).

Clear eligibility and targets (women-led SMEs, sector mix, geographic reach, time-bound portfolio goals).

Incentives that change bank behaviour (partial first-loss coverage, collateral relief, performance-linked terms).

Data and public reporting (disbursements, defaults, jobs, and regional distribution reported quarterly).

A market-correction pathway (guarantee coverage reduces over time as portfolios mature and risk perception resets).

Guarantee mechanisms work because they alter incentives. By absorbing a portion of potential losses, they enable banks to lend into high-performing segments they might otherwise overlook. The objective is not subsidy dependency, but market correction. There is already a continental blueprint. The African Development Bank’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative has mobilised billions through structured risk-sharing instruments to unlock finance for women entrepreneurs. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, should be leading domestic adaptation at scale.

At the same time, catalytic investment in childcare infrastructure, through public-private partnerships, tax incentives or outcome-based financing, would release constrained labour supply. Economist Impact’s modelling makes the return explicit that childcare is more than just social expenditure, but an economic growth gap.

Global philanthropy has evolved from charity to systems reform. Investors such as Warren Buffett have deployed capital to address structural inequities in health, education and economic participation, recognising that durable change requires institutional architecture. Nigeria’s wealthiest now face a comparable leadership moment.

Framed properly, this is pro-growth market reform. A guaranteed architecture and childcare investment would not only close the gender finance gap, it would deepen financial inclusion. raise enterprise productivity, expand the tax base and strengthen economic resilience.

Expanding childcare access would convert unpaid labour into measurable economic contribution. The capital exists. The models exist. And the economic rationale is clear. What remains is decisive leadership to convert private wealth into public economic architecture. Nigeria’s growth strategy must start where its greatest untapped asset lies: with its women.

Eniola Mafe-Abaga is Global Advocacy and Partnerships director at Fika (formerly Bridges to Prosperity), advancing large-scale policy and investment partnerships to unlock inclusive growth. She previously led multi-stakeholder initiatives at the World Economic Forum and Chevron as social investment executive in Nigeria.