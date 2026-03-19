With Lanre Issa-Onilu, many stakeholders believe Kwara is buying one and getting many for free. He is an all-rounder. A deep thinker, strategist and problem solver. A reformer and performer. Loyal party man with rich understanding of party administration and consensus building having served in the national working committee of APC. A leader with extensive experience in both private and public sector.

With the primary elections of political parties less than two months away, conversations around who takes the big seat at Kwara’s Ahmadu Bello House after Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq have begun to take shape.

AbdulRazaq, who rode on the back of Otoge revolution, to assume power in 2019, got a resounding re-election in the 2023 electoral cycle. The preponderance of opinions, especially among progressives and non-partisans, is that AbdulRazaq has refocused the socioeconomic trajectory of a state that was once pushed to the background by a dynastic rule. With massive investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, workers’ welfare, a very high standard has visibly been created in Kwara State.

One thing is clear, going forward: Kwara cannot afford to retrogress, thereby making a mess of these years-long sacrifices. Governor AbdulRazaq acknowledged this himself recently when he said at the state congress of Kwara APC that he was only interested in building legacies and he wished for his successor to do better and raise the bar further.

Now, this is a real challenge. Pundits believe the job requires a personality with quality experience, solid understanding of the political evolution of the state, high dosage of progressivism, extensive network and clout within and outside the state, as well as a demonstrable leadership capacity.

Prominent names have come up as prospective contenders for the Kwara top job. Now in the mix is the impressive Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu. His entry has reshaped the ongoing conversation on the succession game in Kwara.

A versatile communications specialist, policy wonk, development consultant, ex-APC spokesman, experienced administrator, and now the helmsman of a federal agency, Onilu is a heavyweight within the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and he’s definitely one to watch out closely for. Feelers are that his candidacy is easily sellable as he possesses wide appeal within the party structure and across tendencies, and also boasts requisite leadership skills.

Certainly not a newbie in the progressive fold and arguably a household name with a long history in the Kwara political struggle, Lanre Issa-Onilu makes a perfect portrait of the successor that will steer Kwara forward after the tenure of Governor AbdulRazaq. He brings to the race shining credentials, a delectable charisma, appreciable knowledge of the state’s history and political culture, unadulterated progressive standing, deep influence across strata, and a track record of performance and capacity.

His strides at NOA are the confirmation anyone needs to conclude that he is capable of making lemon out of lemonade. From relative obscurity, Onilu took the federal agency to limelight. NOA has now become a major reference point for understanding complex government policies and communicating national reforms and achievements. It is the darling of MDAs for meaningful partnerships on building public consensus and an informed citizenry. This did not just happen, it took strategy, intentional leadership, courage and people skills of the new sheriff to reset the narrative.

To Onilu’s credit, Nigeria currently has a custom-made AI chat box, CLHEEAN, that provides access to a wide range of information on government policies, programmes and opportunities. It was a product of forward thinking as many other countries were yet to know what to do with AI when Onilu firmed up the idea. Kwara needs a leader who can think on his feet.

Also, within a short time in office, staff of NOA have felt the impact of the DG’s transformative leadership. He approved training opportunities to boost staff professionalism and modern communication skills. He also equipped officers with digital tools and gadgets to ease their work and make them meet up with latest trends and demands in public communication and civic education. Gone are the days in NOA where promotional examination is taken manually, it is now digital, making the process faster, more efficient and reliable.

With Lanre Issa-Onilu, many stakeholders believe Kwara is buying one and getting many for free. He is an all-rounder. A deep thinker, strategist and problem solver. A reformer and performer. Loyal party man with rich understanding of party administration and consensus building having served in the national working committee of APC. A leader with extensive experience in both private and public sector.

Essentially, Onilu belongs to a generation that’s considered to be the bridge between the old people and the younger folks. He will therefore blend smoothly and manage the interests of both divides efficiently.

Onilu’s chances for governorship in Kwara look so bright. He ticks the boxes and can absolutely rally key stakeholders to support his ambition and secure landslide win for the APC.

Alabi Abdulmalik is a public affairs analyst.