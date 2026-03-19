For him to compare Tinubu to Abacha was wrong and if he was anything like the dictator that Dele claims he is, both Dele and those he speaks for today would either be dead or in jail.

I saw Dele Momodu’s response to my article on him and was amused.

I tried to be polite and restrained in that write up, but I didn’t realise that it would hurt him so deeply. Yet for that I offer no apology.

I said he sounded tired and worn in his interview with Seun Okinbaloye but from his response today it is clear that he is now completely unhinged.

He has blown his gasket and his reaction is rooted more in emotion than in logic.

Frankly I feel sorry for him because it is clear that he is fighting a lost cause, he is badly diminished and he is now a shadow of his former self.

For Bobby Dee the glory days are certainly over and I suspect that by 2027 when Tinubu emerges victorious, he will crawl back into the hole that he originally came from.

Perhaps at that time he will go back to taking pictures of former Governor Nyesom Wike, the Adelekes and other prominent figures for a living, and shining their shoes.

Playing clips of things that I said about President Tinubu 11 years ago when I was in the then opposition and when I led the media section of President Jonathan’s presidential campaign organisation will not help him to get rid of the stench of faeces that he has immersed himself in today, and neither does it derogate from the fact that he was speaking rubbish when he said Tinubu is a dictator.

Unlike others, I will never deny what I have said in the past about Tinubu or anyone else but at least I had the decency and courage to admit that I was wrong, and ever since I left the then opposition and joined the APC in 2021 I have not looked back.

Not only did I fight for Tinubu in 2023 during the presidential campaign, but I have remained loyal and committed to him and his cause since then. And I have no apology for that either.

Unlike Dele, I did not benefit from him for close to 40 years, eat from his plate, collect handouts from him, stay in his house, claim to be his brother and yet refuse to support him in achieving his dream of becoming president.

Bobby Dee’s nose is so far up the posterior of those he is now slaving for that he forgot to mention the fact that every single one of them, at some point or the other in their lives and career, have not only changed political parties several times over but have also opposed Tinubu bitterly and even more vehemently than I ever did, only to go back and later re-align with him.

I do not begrudge them or blame them for that, because that is the nature of politics all over the world.

There are no permanent friends or enemies but only permanent interests and in my view it is in the interest of Nigeria that Tinubu continues the reforms that he started in 2023 after he was elected president.

It is also my view that Nigeria must never fall into the hands of the conglomeration of court jesters, sorry clowns and a motley crew of insufferable jokers that Dele is now speaking, slaving and fronting for.

I will still be gentle with my old friend because I have a soft spot for him, but if he ever crosses the line with me again I will stop being so restrained.

He does not have the stomach for a real fight because he is vain and thin-skinned. He also has an over-inflated opinion of himself and a huge ego.

These are weaknesses in this game and not strengths and as we get closer to the presidential campaign, he will learn this the hard way.

Meanwhile he should stay in his lane, otherwise I will give him plenty to write about.

For him to compare Tinubu to Abacha was wrong and if he was anything like the dictator that Dele claims he is, both Dele and those he speaks for today would either be dead or in jail.

He should count himself lucky that our president is a democrat and not a monster.

Dele’s lies, duplicity and shameless perfidy have finally been exposed and are obvious and glaring.

I advise him to do some press ups and go jogging because unlike before I will no longer remain silent as he and his friends throw mud at our president.

Game on!

Femi Fani-Kayode is an ambassador designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a former minister of Aviation, a former minister of Culture and Tourism, the Sadaukin Shinkafi, the Wakilin Doka Potiskum, the Otunba of Joga Orile, the Aare Ajagunle of Otun Ekiti and a legal practitioner.