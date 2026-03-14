The leading international leaders of hypocrisy and deception, with headquarters in Western Europe, are as they historically do, teaching lessons they themselves will neither take nor accept.

Iran has since February 28, 2026, been under waves of relentless attacks by the United States, US, and Israel with children and adults, citizens and leaders, being dispatched with detached limbs and body parts.

Rather than at least call for a halt to these barbaric attacks that ultimately endanger humanity, these self-acclaimed international leaders of human rights and international law, are engaged in sterile debates. They ask whether Iran has a right to self-defence, including the right to attack the rat holes in neigbouring countries called military bases from which some of the attacks are being staged.

For the avoidance of doubt, Iran, in accordance with Section 51 of the United Nations Charter, has a right to self-defence. It states unequivocally: “Nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations, until the Security Council has taken measures necessary to maintain international peace and security.”

The right to self-defence is not limited or qualified. It extends to the right to attack those aiding the attackers. It is like armed robbers, sheltered by your neigbours, attacking your home, killing your family members and some people preaching that your right to self-defence does not extend to attacking the enemy foxholes provided by your neigbours.

Africans say before you go about pricking people with needles, first prick yourself to feel the pains, then conclude if it is an acceptable behaviour. If the US, for instance, were under attack by some members of the ‘international community’ like France and Britain using military bases in neigbouring Canada and Mexico, will any intelligent person debate why the US would be attacking these neigbours?

The US would not allow even the deployment of missiles near it not to talk of military bases. When in October 1962, Cuba decided to arm itself with missiles supplied by the defunct Soviet Union, President John Kennedy decided to go to war and even use nuclear weapons unless the missiles were removed. He declared that the supply of Cuba with the missiles are “flagrant violations of the requirements for international peace and freedom” which may lead to the “outbreak of a nuclear holocaust”. As Africans say, the cow is merely being courageous, the knife is not good on the neck of anyone.

In other words, as Jesus Christ admonished in Matthew 7:12: “Do unto others, as you would have them do unto you”.

I tend to be a pacifist, but I am a follower of Malcolm X who taught his followers: “Be peaceful, be courteous, obey the law, respect everyone; but if someone puts his hand on you, send him to the cemetery.”

The anarchism being championed by the US and Israel as evidenced by their crude invasion of Iran, which is turning the world upside down, is already attracting huge followership. Not unexpectedly, Western Europe is one of the major disciples of a new World Disorder.

Announcing the continent’s decision to join the descent into anarchism, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on March 9, 2026, declared:

“We will always defend and uphold the rules-based system that we helped to build with our allies, but we can no longer rely on it as the only way to defend our interests or assume its rules will shelter us from the complex threats that we face.”

As expected, the US-Israeli attacks are widening conflicts around the world even if there are no direct links. For instance, some European countries have deployed to Cyprus, claiming they have the duty to defend that divided nation. Their claim is that a drone hit Britain’s Akrotiri air base in the country.

Turkey which is not involved in the US-Israel-Iran conflict, responded by sending six F-16 fighter jets and air defence systems to the country to counter the Europeans. Although a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, NATO, like the European countries involved, Turkey announced more military arsenal will be deployed if necessary.

Meanwhile, some sense of messianism has crept into world politics with Trump assuming he can appoint leaders of countries. After murdering Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the Iranian leadership voted to replace him with his 56-year-old son, Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump announced he would not only reject the new leader, but that he has to be involved in deciding the new leader. He said: “Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me…We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran…They are wasting their time. Khamenei’s son is a lightweight.”

The US, Israel and their allies have never hidden the fact that their goal is to destroy the Iranian Revolution and return the country to the puppet state it was under the brutal Sha regime. To achieve this, they are ready to break up the country and turn it into a failed state as was done to Libya.

Another fallout of the attacks against Iran is the situation in the Strait of Hormuz which is virtually closed.

Some 20–25 per cent of global oil or about 21 million barrels per day, and some 20 percent of universal liquefied natural gas pass through the strait.

So, whatever affects it, automatically affects oil and gas supplies.

There have been suggestions that warships can escort ships through the strait. This is myopic. First, with some 120 ships that daily passed through it, there was already congestion. Secondly, how many warships would be needed to escort say five ships, and at what cost? In any case, the reason for the problem transcends Iran blocking or mining the strait as claimed. The fact is that it is a war zone and no insurance company will insure ships under such circumstances. So, until peace returns, the world energy sector will be troubled.

But that does not appear to be the headache of Trump. He actually celebrates the Hormuz Strait problem. He said on his Truth Social platform: “The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money.” Therefore, the longer the problem persists, the better for the US economy.

But we need to pity Trump. He is focused on changing or taking over the leadership of other countries, too myopic to see that his own country also needs leadership change if there is to be peace in the world. Africans say when you are digging a hole for your enemy, do not let it be too deep, so in case you fall in, you can have the chance of crawling out.

Owei Lakemfa, a former secretary general of African workers, is a human rights activist, journalist and author.