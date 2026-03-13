In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate. He has legislated for His servants the upright religion and made it a means for the well-being of both worldly life and faith. I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah alone, with no partner, and I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and His Messenger. May Allah send abundant peace and blessings upon him. To proceed:

Dear brothers and sisters! Lailatul-Qadr or the Night of Power or Decree is primarily described in Surah Al-Qadr, Chapter 97 of the noble Qur’an, which highlights it as the night the Qur’an was revealed, better than a thousand months, and a time when angels descend with peace until dawn. It is a time of immense blessings, mercy, divine decree, and forgiveness, occurring in the last ten nights of Ramadan.

Respected brothers and sisters! Before your heart drops, stay with me for a moment. Imam al-Shafi’i, one of the greatest legal minds this Ummah has ever produced, believed the strongest candidate for Lailatul-Qadr was the 21st night of Ramadan. Not the 27th. Not the 23rd. The 21st.

His reasoning wasn’t a guess and was based on the Hadith to seek Lailatul-Qadr “on the ninth, the seventh, and the fifth” of the last ten.

When Imam al-Shafi’i counted backwards from the end of Ramadan, the ninth remaining night lands on the 21st.

I remember the first time I came across this. I sat with it for a long time. Because like most of you, I had grown up treating the 27th as almost a given. So what does that mean, that we should stop seeking Lailatul-Qadr? No, not at all!

And I need to share something with you that changed the way I approach these nights when I first studied it years ago. Because the Islamic scholars never stopped debating this. And their answers span wider than most Muslims realise.

Take for example, Ubay Ibn Ka’ab, who the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) described as the most knowledgeable of the Ummah in Qur’an; he swore by Allah it was the 27th.

Abdullah Ibn Mas’ud went in the opposite direction entirely. His position in Sahih Muslim: whoever stands in prayer throughout the entire year will catch it. Not the last ten. Not the odd nights. The entire year.

When Ubay Ibn Ka’ab, a senior companion of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) heard this, he responded with warmth. He said, May Allah have mercy upon Abu Abdurrahman (Ibn Masud’s nickname).

He understood what Ibn Mas’ud was doing: he didn’t want people to become complacent. He didn’t want them to worship hard for ten nights and coast for the other 355.

Ibn Mas’ud’s position wasn’t a rejection of Ramadan. It was an expansion of ambition. If you worship consistently all year long, you will catch Lailatul-Qadr no matter when it falls.

And then you have Ibn Rajab al-Hanbali who recorded yet another view: when the eve of Friday falls on an odd night of the last ten, the likelihood increases because of two blessed times overlapping. So who is right? And that honesty is part of the point.

Across this one piece, you’ve seen four different positions from three different eras of Islamic scholarship: A founding jurist. Two Companions of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). A later Hanbali authority.

They each had evidence. They each had reasoning. And they each arrived at a different answer!

So if the Islamic scholars of the Ummah couldn’t agree, what does that tell us? It tells us exactly what Allah intended: this night is hidden so that we seek it with our whole hearts across every night we can. No matter which night it is — the 21st, the 23rd, the 27th, a Friday, or if you started your first night of Ramadan on a Tuesday or a Wednesday, strive in all of them. Not one night. Not two. All of them.

Cover them with prayer. Cover them with Qur’an. Cover them with Du’a. And cover them with sadaqah and charity.

Because Ibadah on Lailatul-Qadr doesn’t just earn the reward of one night. It earns the reward of more than 83 years of worship.

In these first of the last 10 nights, I invite you to automate your giving and support the Da’awah and teaching of Islam: Give The Best Type Of Sadaqa Every Night. A single act of generosity that multiplies as though you gave every single day for an entire lifetime.

May Allah grant you the tawfiq to catch it this year, whichever night it is, ameen.

You may not know which night holds Lailatul-Qadr. Automating your giving across all ten and don’t miss the multiplied reward. Set it up now with our Islamic Center, so you’re not only earning the reward of over 83 years… you’re building a legacy of knowledge that strengthens the Ummah of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) for generations.

Dear brothers and sisters! In Islam, Tahajjud or the voluntary night prayer is regarded as the “best prayer after the obligatory ones” and a “special conversation” between a Muslim believer and Allah in the quiet of the night. It is a powerful tool for spiritual growth, mental peace, and achieving what may seem impossible through divine intervention.

Allah Almighty descends to the lowest heaven during the last third of the night, asking:

“Who will call upon Me, that I may answer him? Who will ask of Me, that I may give him? Who will seek My forgiveness, that I may forgive him?”

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) taught that night prayer was the practice of the righteous before us; it brings one closer to Allah, expiates sins, prevents wrongdoing, and can even repel physical sickness.

Imam Ash-Shafi’i famously said:

“The Du’a made at Tahajjud is like an arrow that does not miss its target.”

Waking up for Tahajjud builds inner strength and character, helping a Muslim believer navigate life’s hardships and resist daily worldly distractions.

It was reported that there’s one family facing their child’s critical hip bone condition and imminent surgery, they have turned to Tahajjud. After three months of consistent night prayer and trust in Allah, a routine X-ray revealed the bone had naturally stabilised, and doctors found the surgery was no longer necessary.

There’s also a man facing life-altering problems, he decided to pray Tahajjud for 40 consecutive days. By the end of this period, his prayers were answered in ways he could not have imagined, transforming him into a lifelong lover of Tahajjud.

Historically, the victory at the Battle of Badr is attributed to the intense supplications made by the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) during the night preceding the battle.

Remember, Tahajjud is not for the perfect: It is for the broken, the desperate, and the tired. It is a safe space with no judgment, where your tears in sujud and prostration serve as seeds of barakah for your future.

Waking up for Tahajjud is a sign that Allah has hand-picked you from millions to talk to Him while the world sleeps. Waking up for Tahajjud makes missing the dawn prayer (fajr) less likely and creates a sweetness that improves the quality of all five daily prayers.

If you intend to wake up but sleep overcomes you, Allah records the reward of the prayer as if you had performed it. Even two short raka’ahs (units) 10–20 minutes before Fajr are sufficient to begin the habit. Avoid overeating before bed and try to stay away from sin during the day, as early Islamic scholars taught that daytime sins can prevent one from standing before Allah at night. Sleeping on your right side in a state of ablution helps protect against laziness and the knots of Shaitan.

In summary, my beloved people! Tahajjud is a voluntary night prayer performed after waking from sleep, ideally in the last third of the night before Fajr. It is highly recommended and considered the best prayer after the five obligatory ones.

Tahajjud serves as a private, intimate conversation between a Muslim believer and Allah Almighty.

Regular practice of Tahajjud fosters self-discipline, patience, and humility. And it is a keystone habit that improves the quality of daytime prayers and overall life focus. It is described as a shield against sin and a means to repel sickness from the body. The Du’a (supplication) made at Tahajjud is like an arrow that does not miss its target.

If you want to perform Tahajjud make a sincere intention in the heart to pray for Allah’s pleasure. It is performed after Isha’ and after waking up from sleep, ideally in the final third of the night. You perform fresh ablution to prepare for worship. Pray in units of two. The minimum is two raka’ahs. While there is no fixed upper limit, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) commonly prayed up to 11 or 13 raka’ahs, including Witr. After the prayer, engage in heartfelt supplication, asking for forgiveness and personal needs.

A woman and her mother-in-law competed in prayer, one for a son and one for a daughter. Allah answered both with twins — a boy and a girl. A medical student struggling with exams and personal health issues consistently prayed Tahajjud before results day and successfully completed medical school. A person suffering from a painful cyst for which surgery was recommended prayed intensely one night; by morning, the cyst and pain had vanished. A Muslim believer unsure of where to give charity prayed for guidance. The next morning, a person they hadn’t seen in two years unexpectedly visited, seeking funds for a new religious school.

Begin with just two raka’ahs once a week and build the habit gradually. Avoid heavy meals and late-night distractions to make waking up easier. Ask Allah before bed to grant you the strength, tawfiq and success to wake up.

Respected servants of Allah! Zakatul/Sadaqatul Fitr is a compulsory charity that , , , must give before Eid-ul-Fitr. It serves as a means of purification for those who fasted during Ramadan and helps the poor and needy celebrate Eid with happiness and dignity.

Abdullah () :

” (Peace be upon him) – , . , — , , .” [Sunan Abu Dawud and Sunan Ibn Majah]

Zakatul/ purifies the fasts from any shortcomings. It spreads happiness by supporting the less fortunate. It encourages generosity and social responsibility.

T a Zakatul/ is equivalent to the value of staple food items such as , , , , rice, corn etc. It is often measured as one sa’i (approximately 3 – 3.5 kg) of these items.

Zakatul/Sadaqatul Fitr should be given to the poor, needy, or other eligible recipients as defined in Zakat categories. It cannot be given to wealthy individuals or one’s direct dependents.

And it should be given before the Eid prayer so that the needy can benefit from it in time for Eid celebrations. It can also be given during Ramadan, anytime before Eid.

Once again, Zakatul or Sadaqatul Fitr is an obligatory charity at the end of Ramadan, mandated by Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) to purify fasting persons from vain talk and feed the needy. It is required from every Muslim—man or woman, young or old—amounting to one sa’i (approximately 3kg) of staple food like dates, barley, rice etc.

“The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) prescribed Zakatul-Fitr of Ramadan one sa’i of dates or one sa’i of barley for every individual among the Muslims, whether free man or slave, male or female, young or old.” [Sahih Muslim]

“The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) enjoined Zakatul-Fitr as purification of the fasting person from vain talk and misbehaviour, and as food for the needy.”

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) ordered that it be paid before the people went out to offer the Eid prayer. It is one sa’i of food. If paid before the prayer, it is accepted as Zakat; if paid after, it is counted as ordinary charity. It is compulsory for all, even servants or children. It is primarily paid in food (staple, local foods). It is for the poor and needy to enable them to celebrate Eid happily.

Finally, dear brothers and sisters! You can send your Zakat, your Zakatul/Sadaqatul-Fitr, your charity, your Sadaqah and all your donations to the following account details:

1. Account number: 0048647196.

– Account name: Murtala Muhammed.

– GTBank

Or:

2. Account number: 1779691620

– Account name: Murtala Muhammed.

– Access Bank.

Donate Fisabilillah!

And remember, Zakat is not just charity. It is an obligation. It purifies your wealth and reaches the most vulnerable people on Earth. With only a few nights left in Ramadan, the reward for paying it now is multiplied beyond measure.

Do not also miss Lailatul-Qadr

Five to six nights left. Do not let a single night pass without giving. Automate your giving and never miss a single night. Set it once, and your donation goes out every night for the remainder of Ramadan.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever pays Zakat on his wealth will have its evil removed from him.” [Ibn Mājah]

Do not let these final nights pass without action.

Ya Allah, grant victory to Islam and honour the Muslims, and destroy the Zionist criminals. Ya Allah, send down tranquility into the hearts of those who strive in Your cause, rescue Your oppressed servants, and raise high the banner of the religion by Your power, O Most Strong, O Most Mighty.

Ya Allah, grant us security in our homelands, rectify our leaders and those in authority over us, and place our leadership in the hands of those who fear You, are mindful of You, and follow what pleases You.

Our Lord, grant us good in this world and good in the Hereafter, and protect us from the punishment of the Fire.

Dear servants of Allah! Remember Allah with much remembrance, and glorify Him morning and evening. And the last of our supplications is that all praise belongs to Allah, Lord of all worlds.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Ramadan 24, 1447 AH (March 13, 2026).