Lagos is not an ordinary city. As Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre and one of Africa’s most densely populated urban spaces, it presents unique security challenges that require more than routine law enforcement. Policing such a complex megacity demands intelligence, coordination, discipline, and strategic foresight. It is within this context that CP Jimoh: The Art of Policing Lagos offers a compelling narrative of leadership and institutional reform within the Lagos State Police Command.

Co-authored by two PRNigeria Fellows, Adebisi O Adams and Shukurat T Ibrahim, the book is neither an autobiography nor a conventional profile. Instead, it presents a carefully constructed institutional portrait that documents the policing philosophy and reforms associated with Commissioner of Police Olohundare Moshood Jimoh during his tenure in Lagos. The distinction is important. The book positions itself not as an exercise in self-celebration but as documentation, analysis, and — perhaps most significantly — strategic storytelling about contemporary policing.

At its core, the work explores how the Lagos Police Command has attempted to adapt to the evolving realities of urban security. The authors chronicle the command’s embrace of intelligence-led policing, strengthened inter-agency collaboration, and the deliberate integration of community engagement as essential pillars for maintaining law and order in a city where security threats are constantly shifting.

One of the book’s most notable strengths lies in its practical insights into modern policing. Beyond narrating the professional journey of CP Jimoh, the authors examine broader themes of leadership, accountability, teamwork, and public trust. Particularly striking is the emphasis on digital innovation, including the installation of surveillance cameras across strategic locations in Lagos to improve crime detection and reduce overreliance on traditional night patrols. In a city where criminal networks often adapt quickly, such technological integration reflects a leadership style that recognises the need for constant evolution.

Through structured chapters, the book introduces what the authors describe as the “Lagos Blueprint” for contemporary policing. This model prioritises encrypted communication systems, real-time CCTV coordination, forensic specialisation, and intelligence-driven operational planning. In this framework, the police are encouraged to outthink criminal networks, rather than merely outgun them. Policing, therefore, becomes anticipatory, rather than reactive.

Another compelling dimension of the book is its emphasis on leadership psychology. The authors argue that institutional culture often reflects the temperament and philosophy of its leadership. In their portrayal, Jimoh emerges as a reform-oriented leader who seeks to humanise the police uniform, while insisting that professionalism and restraint are strategic strengths, rather than signs of weakness. Examples cited in the book highlight structural reforms, operational discipline, and internal accountability measures aimed at repositioning the police as partners within the community, rather than distant enforcers of authority.

Interestingly, The Art of Policing Lagos also ventures beyond operational tactics to explore institutional design. The authors suggest that the physical environment of policing matters as much as operational strategy. Police stations, they argue, are being reimagined as more transparent and citizen-friendly spaces. Elements such as accessible complaint desks and open reception areas are presented as tools for reshaping both officer behaviour and public perception. In this sense, reform is portrayed not only as procedural but also environmental.

Throughout the narrative, the reforms described are framed not as completed achievements but as an ongoing process. The recurring phrase, “He came, he saw, and still conquering,” captures the spirit of the book’s argument. Jimoh’s tenure is presented as a continuing campaign of modernisation, rather than a finished chapter in Lagos policing.

In this regard, the book functions simultaneously as documentation and advocacy. It contributes to Nigeria’s security discourse by offering a case study of what reform-minded policing might look like when driven by clarity of vision and operational discipline. Whether readers fully agree with its tone or not, the book undoubtedly shifts the conversation from mere criticism of policing failures toward constructive reflection on possible reforms.

The broader message of the book extends beyond the career of a single police commissioner. It invites readers to consider the possibility of systemic recalibration within Nigeria’s security institutions. By highlighting the role of technology, leadership culture, and institutional innovation, the authors suggest that trust between citizens and law enforcement can be rebuilt through deliberate and sustained reforms.

The writing style itself is clear, structured, and accessible. This accessibility makes the book relevant not only to law enforcement professionals but also to students of criminology, public administration, leadership studies, and security management. The authors present policing as a service-oriented institution rather than a purely force-driven authority, reframing the police as partners of the people rather than instruments of intimidation.

Nevertheless, the book is not without its limitations. While it offers extensive documentation of achievements and reforms, the narrative tends toward a largely celebratory tone. The absence of deeper interrogation of institutional challenges, operational setbacks, or systemic constraints somewhat limits the analytical depth of the work. Leadership journeys are rarely linear, and a more balanced examination of the obstacles encountered during the reform process would have strengthened the book’s scholarly value.

Similarly, much of the book’s empirical foundation appears to rely on media reports, interactions with police personnel, and engagements with community leaders. While these perspectives are valuable, incorporating voices from a broader cross-section of ordinary Lagos residents could have provided richer grassroots insights into how policing reforms are perceived at the community level.

Another area that invites caution relates to the book’s discussion of transparency in operational strategy. While openness can strengthen public trust, excessive disclosure of security strategies may carry operational risks if not carefully managed.

Despite these limitations, CP Jimoh: The Art of Policing Lagos remains an inspiring and thought-provoking contribution to Nigeria’s evolving discourse on policing reform. It demonstrates how commitment, discipline, and strategic coordination can shape security outcomes, even within high-pressure environments such as Lagos.

The book highlights Jimoh’s systematic approach to case management, his preference for collaboration over personal ego, and his ability to mobilise multiple security agencies without unnecessary rivalry or bureaucratic conflict. These qualities are presented as essential attributes of effective leadership in complex institutional settings.

At its philosophical core, the work advances a vision of policing grounded in professionalism, integrity, and genuine concern for public welfare. It reinforces the idea that effective leadership in law enforcement is not defined by domination or spectacle but by service, discipline, and strategic thinking.

Ultimately, The Art of Policing Lagos stands as a confident and forward-looking institutional biography. It captures a moment of attempted transformation within Nigeria’s security architecture. For some readers, the narrative may appear aspirational; for others, it represents a necessary counter-narrative to the persistent cynicism that often surrounds discussions about policing in Nigeria.

What remains clear is that the book is not merely about one police commissioner. It is about the broader possibility of reform within public institutions. It argues that leadership can reshape institutional culture, that technology can enhance accountability, and that trust — once eroded — can gradually be rebuilt through deliberate effort.

For now, the book achieves what serious policy-oriented literature should aim to accomplish: it provokes reflection, stimulates debate, and challenges stakeholders to demand higher standards from the systems designed to protect society.

Obamodi Faith and Ifeanyi Ogochukwu are Youth corps members serving in Abuja. Emails: [email protected] and [email protected]