There is a conversation that almost never happens in Washington. In think tanks, on cable news, in Senate hearing rooms, one of the most powerful forces shaping American foreign policy is not AIPAC, not oil, not the military-industrial complex, though that gets closer. It is a specific, elaborate, and entirely sincere belief system held by tens of millions of American voters; the conviction that the end of the world is imminent, scripturally ordained, and geopolitically meaningful. The belief holds that the sequence of events leading to Christ’s return has already begun, that the Middle East is not a region to be stabilised but a stage on which prophecy is being fulfilled, that American support for Israel is not merely good strategy but divine obligation and that opposing it is an act of rebellion against God. This belief system has a name. It is called premillennial dispensationalism. Most Americans know it by its popular shorthand, Rapture theology. And it is long past time we talk about it seriously.

An Invented Doctrine With An Enormous Reach

The first thing to understand about Rapture theology is that it is not ancient, it is not apostolic, it was not taught by the early church, not debated by the medieval scholastics, nor proclaimed by the Protestant reformers. It was invented by a disaffected Anglo-Irish clergyman named John Nelson Darby in the 1830s. Darby, who had broken with the Church of Ireland and was meeting with a loose fellowship of Bible students in Dublin and Plymouth, developed a sweeping interpretive framework he called dispensationalism. He divided all human history into distinct “dispensations” governed by different divine covenants and made a particular and novel argument about the end of time. Borrowing from Paul’s letter to the Thessalonians, he constructed the doctrine of the Rapture: a secret, imminent removal of all true Christians from the earth before a seven-year period of global tribulation, culminating in the literal return of Jesus Christ to a Jerusalem that would serve as the capital of a thousand-year earthly kingdom.

The Jewish people were essential to this drama. In Darby’s reading, the ancient biblical covenant with Israel had never been superseded , it had merely been paused while God worked through the church. In the end-times, the covenant would resume. The Jewish people would return to their ancestral land, rebuild the Temple, face a catastrophic assault by the nations of the world, and be saved at the last moment by the returning Christ. This was a radical reimagining of Christian eschatology. But it spread with astonishing speed, particularly in America, carried by Darby’s seven preaching tours and then amplified beyond anything he could have imagined by a single publishing phenomenon: the Scofield Reference Bible of 1909, which wove dispensationalist commentary directly into the margins of the King James text, making Darby’s speculations look, to millions of readers, like the plain meaning of scripture itself. By the time Hal Lindsey published The Late Great Planet Earth in 1970 the bestselling nonfiction book of the entire decade, the framework was fully embedded in American evangelical culture.

What the Theology Teaches and Why It Matters Politically

The sequence is worth stating plainly, because its foreign policy implications follow directly from it. In the dispensationalist schema, Christians are suddenly raptured to heaven. A global Antichrist figure rises typically associated with the United Nations or a coming world government. He makes a covenant with Israel. Seven years of tribulation follows in form of plagues, economic control through the mark of the beast, and global warfare. The armies of the world converge on Israel for the Battle of Armageddon in the Valley of Megiddo. Christ returns, defeats the armies, and establishes his millennial kingdom in Jerusalem. Now consider what this does to a voter’s relationship to the following policy questions: Should the United States support a two-state solution that would give Palestinians sovereignty over parts of biblical Israel? In dispensationalism, God gave that land to the Jewish people in perpetuity, a Palestinian state is a theological problem. Should the United States negotiate with Iran? In Ezekiel 38-39, “Persia” is named among the nations that will attack Israel. In the end times Iran is not a diplomatic partner but a prophetic enemy. Should the United States support international institutions like the United Nations or the International Criminal Court? World government is the vehicle of the Antichrist globalism is eschatologically dangerous. Should the United States take climate change seriously? If Christ is returning soon, the long-term environmental future of the planet is someone else’s problem. None of this is caricature. These are conclusions that flow logically from the theology’s own premises, and they are reached by millions of sincere, intelligent Americans every day.

From Revival Tents To the Oval Office

The politicisation of this constituency did not happen automatically. For much of the mid-twentieth century, many dispensationalists were politically quietist. If the world was ending soon, why reform it? That changed in the late 1970s, when Jerry Falwell Sr., Pat Robertson, and a cohort of politically entrepreneurial pastors convinced evangelical Christians that they had both the right and the obligation to engage the political process. The Moral Majority and later the Christian Coalition turned Rapture-believing evangelicals into the most reliably mobilized voting bloc in American politics. Ronald Reagan was the first president to speak openly about Armageddon in terms that signaled genuine prophetic belief. He told a dinner guest in 1971 that everything was “in place” for the final battle. He met repeatedly with dispensationalist leaders and validated their framework as the lens through which America’s Cold War struggle should be understood. The evangelical alliance with the Republican Party, forged in that era, has never broken. By the time Donald Trump moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem in 2018, a decision every president before him had waived, precisely because of its diplomatic consequences, the theological stakes were explicit. Robert Jeffress, the Dallas megachurch pastor who gave the opening prayer at the embassy ceremony, described the moment as prophetic fulfillment. Mike Pence addressed the Israeli Knesset and quoted extensively from the Hebrew Bible. John Hagee, founder of Christians United for Israel, a lobbying organization with millions of members built explicitly on dispensationalist theology, celebrated what he called a divine milestone. The peace process, already fragile, did not survive the weight of that theology.

The Iran Problem

Nowhere has Rapture theology’s foreign policy impact been more concrete than on Iran. The prophetic text is Ezekiel 38-39, which describes a coalition of nations attacking Israel in the last days. Dispensationalist teachers have identified this coalition as Russia (“Gog of the land of Magog”), Iran (“Persia”), and Turkey, a reading that maps conveniently onto current geopolitics and lends those geopolitics a sense of prophetic inevitability. John Hagee lobbied aggressively against the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, calling it a “death sentence” for Israel. His organization and allied groups generated enormous constituent pressure on Republican members of Congress. The theological argument was barely submerged beneath the strategic one: you cannot make a deal with the prophetic instrument of Israel’s destruction. Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in 2018 was met with celebration in these circles that was as much theological as strategic. This is the problem with governing through prophecy, it makes the enemy permanent. Iran is not, in this framework, a nation with a civilization, internal divisions, and interests that might be negotiated. It is Persia, marching toward Armageddon. Diplomacy with such an entity is not merely futile. It is faithless.

The Failure Mode of Prophetic Politics

It is worth being honest about the limits of this argument. Rapture theology does not control American foreign policy. The State Department, the military, the intelligence community, and commercial interests frequently override or moderate the preferences of the evangelical base. American policy toward Iran and Israel has been more complex, and occasionally more even-handed, than the dispensationalist script would demand. It is also worth noting that the theology has a poor predictive record that has made some believers skeptical. Lindsey’s Late Great Planet Earth predicted the Rapture before 1988. The Left Behind series of novels, which sold 65 million copies in the late 1990s and 2000s, stoked prophetic expectations that has gone, so far, unrealized. Each failed prediction requires adjustment and tends to winnow the most committed. And evangelicalism is not monolithic. Reformed Christians, many younger evangelicals, and movements like Red Letter Christians explicitly reject the Rapture framework and its political implications. There are evangelical voices, Tony Campolo, Shane Claiborne, Lynne Hybels, who have made passionate cases for Palestinian dignity on explicitly biblical grounds, arguing that justice for the oppressed is more scripturally central than end-time cartography. But the countervailing forces do not negate the problem. They make it more manageable. They do not make it disappear.

The Unexamined Assumption

The doctrine that John Nelson Darby assembled from his reading of scattered biblical texts in the 1830s a doctrine unknown to the church for eighteen centuries before him has become so embedded in American political culture that its assumptions pass without examination. When politicians genuflect before the biblical covenant claims of the State of Israel without acknowledging the human cost to Palestinians, they are operating within a framework Darby built. When Congress reflexively rejects pressure on Israeli settlement expansion, the voices driving that reflex are often explicitly theological. When diplomatic engagement with Iran is treated not merely as strategically difficult but as morally suspect, the suspicion has prophetic roots. None of this requires that American policy be anti-Israel. A clear-eyed, stable, genuinely strategic American relationship with Israel is both possible and necessary. What is not possible or at least, not sustainable is a foreign policy built on the eschatological timetable of a Victorian clergyman, one that treats a nuclear-armed region as a stage set for the Second Coming, that views Palestinian humanity as an inconvenience to prophecy, and that mistakes the acceleration of Armageddon for the defense of freedom. The Rapture has not come. The world, contrary to decades of confident prediction, has not ended. What has ended, or nearly so, is the credibility of an American foreign policy that cannot say honestly what is driving it. It is time to examine the theology. Not to mock the believers but to take seriously what it means when prophecy becomes policy.

Bámidélé Adémólá-Olátéjú, a former Commissioner for Information in Ondo State, is director of New Media and Corporate Communications of the All Progressives Congress (APC).