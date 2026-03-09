What is known with certainty is that Professor Pate remains fully engaged in the national assignment entrusted to him by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR). For the avoidance of doubt, he has not indicated any plans to resign his position or contest any elective office. His focus, for now, remains squarely on delivering the mandate to transform Nigeria’s health sector and improve health outcomes for all Nigerians under the Renewed Hope Agenda. Any future decision will, as expected within a disciplined administration, be guided by the direction of President Tinubu.

In recent days, sections of the media have carried reports suggesting that the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate (CON) may resign his position to contest for the office of Governor of Bauchi State, ahead of the 2027 elections. These reports have appeared across several platforms and have understandably generated discussions in political and policy circles.

Yet a careful reading of the stories themselves reveals that they are built largely on conjecture rather than verifiable evidence. None of the reports cites any formal declaration by the Minister, nor do they present any official indication that he has taken steps toward resignation or declared interest in any elective office. At best, they reflect the early stirrings of political speculation that often accompany the approach of an election cycle.

What is known with certainty is that Professor Pate remains fully engaged in the national assignment entrusted to him by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR). For the avoidance of doubt, he has not indicated any plans to resign his position or contest any elective office. His focus, for now, remains squarely on delivering the mandate to transform Nigeria’s health sector and improve health outcomes for all Nigerians under the Renewed Hope Agenda. Any future decision will, as expected within a disciplined administration, be guided by the direction of President Tinubu.

This focus is particularly significant given the scale of reforms currently underway in the sector. Since the launch of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the Health Sector Renewal Compact less than twenty-seven months ago, the health system has begun to register measurable progress through stronger federal leadership, deeper collaboration with state governments, and alignment with development partners through a coordinated sector-wide approach.

As of the third quarter of 2025, thirty-seven out of forty-one Presidential Health Bond key performance indicators have already been achieved, demonstrating steady progress in implementing the administration’s health reform agenda.

One of the clearest indicators of renewed momentum has been the sharp rise in utilisation of primary healthcare services across the country. National records show visits increasing from 37.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 to 45.4 million by the third quarter, significantly surpassing earlier projections and signalling growing public confidence in the primary healthcare system.

Maternal and reproductive health services have also expanded markedly. Coverage under the RMNCAH framework improved from 90 per cent to 98 per cent within the same period, while deliveries attended by skilled birth attendants have reached approximately 89 per cent. These improvements are directly linked to ongoing efforts to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths across the country.

Financial protection for households is also improving. The National Health Insurance Authority has expanded enrolment to more than 1.09 million Nigerians by the third quarter of 2025, surpassing programme targets. In addition, over 4,000 free caesarean sections have been delivered in NHIA-supported facilities, reducing the financial burden faced by families during obstetric emergencies.

At the level of frontline infrastructure, the Basic Health Care Provision Fund continues to expand the reach of primary healthcare. More than ₦52 billion has been disbursed since 2023 to strengthen facilities nationwide, with over 5,200 additional primary healthcare centres now brought under the programme, improving access to essential services in communities across the federation.

Institutional governance and accountability have also strengthened under the reform programme. Thirty-five states have conducted Joint Annual Reviews and performance dialogues with citizen participation, while all states have aligned their operational plans with the national reform framework. Meanwhile, 774 local government areas are now supported by Health Fellows, reinforcing coordination and delivery at the frontline of the health system.

The Federal Government is also expanding access to specialised care. Three new oncology centres in Katsina, Enugu and Benin have recently been commissioned as the first phase of a national network of ten oncology and diagnostic centres designed to expand cancer diagnosis and treatment capacity, reduce medical tourism, and strengthen Nigeria’s response to non-communicable diseases.

Taken together, these reforms represent one of the most significant attempts in recent decades to reset the foundations of Nigeria’s health system. The work remains far from complete, but the trajectory is becoming clearer.

Against this backdrop, it is perhaps understandable that political observers speculate about the future paths of prominent public officials. Professor Pate’s long record of public service, his international reputation in health policy, and his roots in Bauchi State inevitably place him within the field of public discussion whenever questions of leadership in that state arise.

However, speculation should not be mistaken for intention. Public office, particularly at the level of national reform, often demands a level of focus that leaves little room for premature political calculation. Those who have interacted with the Coordinating Minister in recent weeks attest that his attention remains firmly fixed on the ongoing health sector transformation.

At a recent engagement in Abuja, when the issue was raised informally, he expressed appreciation for the goodwill of citizens and stakeholders who have suggested that he consider future leadership roles in Bauchi State. At the same time, he reiterated that his present responsibility is the national assignment entrusted to him by President Tinubu.

That position reflects an understanding shared by many public servants: reforms of this scale require continuity, discipline and sustained commitment. Health sector transformation, by its nature, is not an endeavour that yields results overnight.

For now, therefore, the more relevant question is not what political office Professor Pate might pursue in the future, but whether the reforms currently underway can continue to deepen and translate into lasting improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

The Coordinating Minister himself has repeatedly framed the matter in similar terms. His appeal has been for citizens, partners, and stakeholders to focus on the shared national task of strengthening the health system, saving lives, reducing the physical and financial burden of illness, and ensuring that quality healthcare becomes accessible to every Nigerian.

In the end, political seasons will come and go. What will endure are the institutions strengthened, the systems rebuilt, and the lives improved through sustained reform.

For now, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate remains where the President has placed him — at the centre of an ambitious effort to rebuild Nigeria’s health system — working with the Federal Government, state governments, health workers, development partners, and the private sector to deliver tangible results for the Nigerian people.

Until he says otherwise, the speculation belongs where it began: in the realm of conjecture.

‘Lade Bandele, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja.